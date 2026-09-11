West Ham vs. Wrexham: Predictions, Lineups, TV and Live Stream Details

West Ham United will be aiming to go top of the EFL Championship table when they host Wrexham at the London Stadium on Friday.

The Hammers failed to win any of their opening three matches this season but have since responded with three consecutive victories to move into second place. The Red Dragons are 14th in the table after six matches, with one win and four draws alongside a solitary defeat.

With the three-week international break looming on the horizon, both sides know a win this weekend could alter the mood heading into the first pause of the season.

West Ham vs. Wrexham Score Prediction

Hammer Time

Jarrod Bowen is the standout player in the Championship this season. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

West Ham haven’t been convincing across their first six matches of the Championship season but have the individual talent to punish any team at this level. That was the case against Bolton Wanderers in midweek, and it could be a similar story Friday night at the London Stadium.

Wrexham have already drawn four matches this season, but few fans would begrudge another, while a victory would send a statement across the division. Although they have only won one match, they have also lost just once and will hope to make life difficult for the home side.

Premier League ambitions: Wrexham have a desire to reach the Premier League this season, while for West Ham it is nothing short of a demand. They have a very talented squad, an experienced manager and parachute payments to support them in their bid to bounce back from relegation. They will need the London Stadium to be a fortress and will demand another three points.

Wrexham have a desire to reach the Premier League this season, while for West Ham it is nothing short of a demand. They have a very talented squad, an experienced manager and parachute payments to support them in their bid to bounce back from relegation. They will need the London Stadium to be a fortress and will demand another three points. Home away from home: Wrexham have been at their best in away matches during the first weeks of the season and will relish the chance of an upset against West Ham. Playing away from home has allowed them to sit deeper, nullify their opponents and hit them on the break. It will likely be the same formula on Friday.

Wrexham have been at their best in away matches during the first weeks of the season and will relish the chance of an upset against West Ham. Playing away from home has allowed them to sit deeper, nullify their opponents and hit them on the break. It will likely be the same formula on Friday. It’s been a long time: West Ham have not faced Wrexham since 1997 in any competition, with their last league meeting coming back in 1981. The Red Dragons actually lead the head-to-head record between the two clubs (W4 D6 L3), while the away team has not won any of the six league meetings between the sides.

Prediction: West Ham 2-0 Wrexham

West Ham Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

West Ham will make changes to their lineup for the Wrexham match. | FotMob

Nuno Espírito Santo is expected to make changes to his team from the midweek win over Bolton, with Joël Veltman likely to return at right back. Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman should remain the center-back partnership, despite being an unconvincing duo together.

Jarrod Bowen and Arne Engels are the two stars to look out for in midfield, while Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe could be brought into the side, with Pablo Felipe the favored option in attack.

West Ham predicted starting lineup vs. Wrexham (4-4-1-1): Hermansen; Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles; Bowen, Mukasa, Engels, Solomon; Piroe, Pablo.

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham

Parkinson could change his wingbacks for the trip to West Ham. | FotMob

Phil Parkinson has made five changes in each of the previous two matches and could do the same against West Ham. Max Cleworth suffered a hamstring issue last time out and could be replaced by Zak Vyner in defense, while Danny Imray and Ryan Longman could be selected as wingbacks.

Ben Whiteman and Matty James appear to be the current preferred midfield partnership, while Callum O’Hare will come into the attack. It will be interesting to see who Parkinson selects to occupy the other attacking midfield role and who is chosen to lead the line.

Wrexham predicted starting lineup vs. West Ham (3-4-2-1): Patterson; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, James, Whiteman, Longman; O’Hare, O’Brien, Smith.

What Time Does West Ham vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: London, England

Stadium: The London Stadium

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Kickoff time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. BST

Referee: Matt Donohue

How to Watch West Ham vs. Wrexham on TV and Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, Wrexham AFC Live United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Go, NOW TV Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Wrexham AFC LIve Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico, Wrexham AFC Live Australia beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Wrexham AFC Live