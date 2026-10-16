What is the Gerd Müller Trophy? Past Winners & Nominees for 2026

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is about more than simply crowning the best male and female players in the world. France Football also recognizes outstanding individual achievements, celebrates contributions beyond the pitch and honors excellence in specific positions.

Goalkeepers, for example, have been recognized with the Yashin Trophy since 2019, while the Gerd Müller Trophy gives the world’s most prolific attackers another prize to chase.

But what exactly is the Gerd Müller Trophy?

Here’s everything you need to know about the award ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

What is the Gerd Müller Trophy?

The award now known as the Gerd Müller Trophy was introduced in 2021 under the name Striker of the Year, also referred to as the Best Striker Award. It was renamed later that year following the death of German football legend Gerd Müller in August 2021.

The trophy is awarded to the player who scores the most goals for club and country during the previous season.

Who Was Gerd Müller?

Gerd Müller is a soccer legend. | ullstein bild/Getty Images

Few players in soccer history have been as prolific in front of goal as Gerd Müller. The German icon is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers ever and won the Ballon d’Or in 1970.

Known for his exceptional positioning and lethal finishing, Müller was particularly devastating inside the penalty area. He scored 40 Bundesliga goals during the 1971-72 season, a record that stood until Robert Lewandowski scored 41 in 2020-21.

Müller also set a remarkable record of 85 goals in a calendar year in 1972. That mark remained untouched for four decades before Lionel Messi scored 91 goals in 2012.

Despite retiring in 1981, Müller remains Bayern Munich’s and the Bundesliga’s all-time leading scorer. Only Miroslav Klose has scored more goals for Germany, with Klose’s 71 goals coming in 137 appearances. Müller, meanwhile, scored 68 times in just 62 games, averaging an extraordinary goal every 81 minutes.

Past Winners of the Gerd Müller Trophy

Haaland was the winner in 2023. | Franck Fife/Getty Images

Since the award was introduced in 2021, the Gerd Müller Trophy has recognized some of the most prolific goal scorers in world soccer.

Robert Lewandowski won the inaugural award in 2021 after another outstanding scoring campaign with Bayern Munich, before retaining the trophy in 2022. Erling Haaland then claimed the honor in 2023 after a sensational first season with Manchester City.

The 2024 award was shared by Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé, who both finished the previous season with 52 goals for club and country. Viktor Gyökeres became the latest winner in 2025 after scoring 54 goals for Sporting CP and Sweden.

Gerd Müller Trophy: All Winners

Year Winner Club Country 2021 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland 2022 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland 2023 Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway 2024 Harry Kane/Kylian Mbappé Bayern Munich/PSG England/France 2025 Viktor Gyökeres Sporting CP Sweden

Who Will Win the 2026 Gerd Müller Trophy?

Kane will win the award once more. | Harry Langer/picture alliance/Getty Images

Because the Gerd Müller Trophy is awarded to the player who scores the most goals for club and country during the previous season, there is no traditional list of nominees. Instead, the winner is determined by the final goal tally and will be announced at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday, Oct. 26.

Harry Kane is set to receive the award after finishing the 2025-26 season as the world’s top scorer. The Bayern Munich striker scored an extraordinary 73 goals for club and country.