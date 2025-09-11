What Is Raphinha’s Rating in EA Sports FC 26?
Raphinha received a significant boost in EA Sports FC 26 after going from the exit ramp at Barcelona to a Ballon d’Or candidate a year later.
The tremendously popular video game franchise is close to releasing its newest iteration on Sept. 22. Leading up to the upcoming EA Sports FC 26 drop, EA Sports unveiled the ratings of the top 26 men’s and women’s players in the newest game, with Raphinha cracking the top 10 for the first time ever.
The Brazilian winger put together one of the greatest statistical seasons a Barcelona player not named Lionel Messi has ever produced. With 34 goals and 25 assists across all competitions, he spearheaded Barça’s charge to a domestic treble. He also equalled Cristiano Ronaldo for the greatest individual season in terms of goal contributions in Champions League history.
His rise from a solid player to a world-class talent was meteoric and merited recognition both in real life and with a massive improvement to his overall rating in EA Sports FC 26.
Raphinha has a base rating of 89 in EA Sports FC 26, and although he shares that rating with 13 other players, he’s the eighth best player in the game. He shares has the same rating as fellow Barcelona teammates Lamine Yamal and Pedri, as well as Brazil teammate Vinícius Júnior.
The Brazilian is the highest rated left winger in the game and is the highest rated Barcelona player—though some could argue 91-rated Kylian Mbappé deserves a shout in that position. Apart from his two club teammates that share the same rating, Robert Lewandowski is the only other Barça player to crack the top 26.
PAC
SHO
PAS
DRI
DEF
91
84
85
87
53
What Was Raphinha’s Rating in EA Sports FC 25?
Raphinha had an 84 base rating on EA Sports 25. The Brazilian had flashed during his first two seasons at Barcelona, but he’d failed to consistently deliver the caliber of performances he managed to during 2024–25.
On the back of such a dominant season where Raphinha seemingly couldn’t stop scoring and assisting, it’s clear why that was reflected on two specific attributes in this year’s title.
PAC
SHO
PAS
DRI
DEF
91
79 (+5)
78 (+7)
86 (+1)
53
Raphinha’s shooting and passing attributes received a major boost for EA Sports FC 26. Developers also gave him a one point increase in dribbling. The Brazilian’s always been a skilful and speedy player, but his quality in the final action skyrocketed during Hansi Flick’s debut season with the Catalans.
Overall, Raphinha clearly merited being included among the best players in the game following a world class season.