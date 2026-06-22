What Next for Liverpool, Inter After New Curtis Jones Bid ‘Rejected’

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a bid of €25 million (£21.7 million, $28.7 million) for Curtis Jones from Inter Milan.

The Serie A champions’ interest in the midfielder is well known and many had expected Jones to move on from Anfield this summer, with his contract just one year from expiry.

Inter made a “verbal offer” for Jones, per The Athletic. However, they have failed to meet the Reds’ valuation of the player. It marks the Italian club’s second unsuccessful transfer offer for the Englishman.

The report claims that Liverpool want around €40 million (£34.7 million, $46 million) to part with Jones—using the fee that Tottenham Hotspur paid Atlético Madrid for Conor Gallagher back in January as a benchmark.

Could Inter Make Another Offer for Jones?

Liverpool are prepared to hold out on Jones. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Inter’s interest in Jones is long standing, with the club first making a move for the versatile midfielder and six-cap England international during the January window.

Back then, a proposal for an initial loan, with an option to buy, was knocked back by Liverpool, but interest has remained high. Gazzetta dello Sport even claim that Jones sees his time in Liverpool as already over.

The Athletic reports Inter’s latest offer was “instantly rebuffed” and Liverpool intend stand firm on their high valuation, which makes a pathway to a deal now unlikely.

In addition, it is thought that Liverpool would rather run the risk of losing Jones for free next summer rather than green light a cut-price deal this summer.

This summer alone, Liverpool have watched Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah all leave without recouping a transfer fee. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold departed the club for around €10 million ($11.5 million) a year ago, as part of an agreement to join Real Madrid before his contract expired.

What Does This Mean for Jones’s Future?

Curtis Jones remains popular at Liverpool | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

With his contract due to expire in 2027, this summer represents Liverpool’s final chance to make serious money on Jones with a sale.

The realities of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) make Jones an attractive candidate to raise funds, with his sale—as an academy graduate—counting as “pure profit” on the club’s books. That, however, is a particularly unsentimental way of looking at a player who holds special significance at Liverpool.

The 25-year-old is popular at Anfield as the first-team’s only Scouser, having joined the club at the age of nine and working his up through the club’s academy.

Jones has gone on to make well over 200 senior appearances since his debut in 2019, even captaining his boyhood club on more than one occasion. In terms of his ability, he is also a tidy player in possession, who can operate capably in a number of positions.

However, while he made a total of 49 appearances in all competitions in 2025–26, Jones has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth and was often pushed out to become an emergency right back under former manager Arne Slot. It remains to be seen how new manager Andoni Iraola views Jones in his plans to reshape Liverpool after a disappointing season.

The Athletic’s report adds that while Liverpool will entertain a sale for €40 million, they could also re-open contract extension talks with the player if he were to lower his salary demands.

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