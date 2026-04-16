What Next for Forgotten Wrexham Striker After ‘Incredible’ Goal

Wrexham striker Mo Faal sent a timely reminder of his untapped potential after he scored an ‘incredible’ late winner for loan club Cheltenham Town in midweek.

The 23-year-old striker was making just his fourth substitute appearance for League Two side Cheltenham, who he joined on loan in the January transfer window. Faal proved to be the match-winner from the bench when he scored a thunderous volley from the edge of the box in the 95th minute of their 2-1 victory over Gillingham.

Faal arrived at Wrexham with huge excitement but struggled to make an impact at the senior level under manager Phil Parkinson. He made just 16 appearances across his debut season, with only half of them in the league and did not start a single League One match.

Faal Scores Wonder Goal

What a strike to win it in stoppage time! 🔥#ctfc♦️ pic.twitter.com/n0L5gmjAZe — Cheltenham Town (@CTFCofficial) April 15, 2026

Mo Faal hopes to make up for lost time during the final weeks of the season for loan club Cheltenham Town. Although he joined the League Two club in early February, the striker did not make his first appearance for his new side until the start of this month.

Faal only signed a loan deal until the end of the season and will return to his parent club in the summer transfer window. Cheltenham only has four matches left of their League Two season schedule.

“It was an incredible finish, wasn’t it. Really pleased with that,” said Cheltenham manager Steve Cotterill after the win. “Mo couldn’t train on Monday because he felt a bit poorly. We were hoping he’d be okay, but he had a bit of a sickness bug, so we didn’t see him on Monday.”

“Thankfully, he turned up and he was okay today. Let’s hope he gets that sickness bug before every game, eh! I thought he was excellent when he went on tonight.”

What Next for Faal at Wrexham?

Wrexham signed Mo Faal for a club record transfer fee in August 2024 | Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Mo Faal could get another opportunity in a Wrexham shirt during pre-season, but he has his work cut out if he is to break into the first-team squad next season.

The 23-year-old has one-year left on his current deal, though the club has the option to extend his stay by an additional year if they want to. Faal joined Wrexham for a then-club record transfer fee of $680,000 (£500,000) from West Bromwich Albion in August 2024.

The Gambian striker scored three goals during his debut season in North Wales as the club were promoted from League One to the Championship, but saw his progress hampered by injury. He saw a loan move to Port Vale cut short earlier in the season before he joined League Two side Cheltenham Town for the remainder of the campaign.

Faal is most likely to depart on another loan move this summer, with the club unlikely to trigger their option of an additional year in his contract. Wrexham could also consider a permanent exit, given that they would otherwise lose him on a free transfer when his contract expires in June 2027.

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