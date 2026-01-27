What to Watch? All 18 Champions League Matchday 8 Games—Ranked

If you’re not on board with the new Champions League format, there’s not going to be a greater endorsement of UEFA’s switch than the final night of league phase action.

There’s undeniably a lack of jeopardy during the early gameweeks, and the decision to drift away from group stages with home and away fixtures doesn’t necessarily allow for unlikely rivalries to develop on the continental stage.

But it’s the night of mayhem that seemingly makes it all worthwhile. On Wednesday, 18 Champions League fixtures will kick off simultaneously, with so much at stake.

Only two teams have confirmed their spot in the round of 16, while another four have been eliminated. For the other 30 sides competing, there’s something on the line, and, as a result, some cracking fixtures await in Gameweek 8.

If you’re struggling to decide which game to pick, given the daunting paradox of choice, our ranking of the 18 fixtures may help you out.

18. Arsenal vs. Kairat Almaty

Arsenal have sailed into the round of 16. | Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have been perfect in the league phase so far, winning seven out of seven. Some of their most dynamic and watchable work this season has come in this competition, but Mikel Arteta will be rotating heavily for the visit of Kairat.



The visitors’ remarkable journey concludes in north London, with an uncompetitive fixture expected.

17. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Villarreal

Marcelino has overseen an abject Champions League campaign. | Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Marcelino’s Villarreal threatened to get involved in the La Liga title race at one stage, but they’ve been woeful in Europe.



The Yellow Submarine have nothing to play for in Germany on Wednesday night, as they face a Bayer Leverkusen side that are pretty functional under Kasper Hjulmand.



You won’t regret giving this one a miss, even if the hosts are likely to need a result.

16. Pafos vs. Slavia Prague

Novices Pafos still have a chance of making the playoffs. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

There will be a lack of star quality on display in Cyprus, but Champions League novices Pafos have a chance of making the playoffs.



A victory and three draws leaves them with six points, and if they beat the already-eliminated Slavia Prague on Wednesday, the Cypriots could sneak into the top 24. Some story.

15. Ajax vs. Olympiacos

Ajax are somehow still alive. | Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Ajax were heading towards an all-time bad Champions League campaign five games into the league phase, but back-to-back triumphs out of nowhere means they’re somehow still alive.



One of five teams on six points, the Dutch giants welcome 24th-placed Olympiacos to Amsterdam. The visitors edged Leverkusen last week to embolden their playoff hopes, and a win for the Greeks away from home should see them in with a shout of reaching the round of 16 for the first time since 2013–14.

14. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham

Thomas Frank remains on the brink. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Thomas Frank’s Jekyll and Hyde Tottenham Hotspur are a win away from securing their place in the round of 16. On the home front, though, supporters are projecting a relegation scrap.



Frank remains under huge pressure, and although Eintracht Frankfurt are as porous a defensive unit as they’ll face all season, Spurs are unlikely to ever sparkle with the Dane in charge.



Frankfurt’s defeat to Qarabag last week capped off a bitterly disappointing league phase campaign, and they’re merely playing for pride against the Lilywhites.

13. Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Atalanta

Atalanta have slipped out of the top eight. | Emanuele Pennnacchio/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Atalanta were rumbled in Gameweek 7, spurning a golden opportunity to all but seal their place in the last 16. Their defeat to Athletic Club leaves them on the outside looking in, and only three points will do in Belgium to leave Raffaele Palladino’s side with any chance.



La Dea are far easier on the eye since Ivan Jurić left town, and their clash with Union Saint-Gilloise, who sit down in 31st with six points, could be a back-and-forth affair, given that the hosts will likely need a handsome victory to give them hope of sneaking into the playoffs.

12. PSV Eindhoven vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern will play a weakened team in Eindhoven. | Marcel Engelbrecht/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

For the second league phase running, PSV Eindhoven are facing one of the top two on the final matchday.



Liverpool’s spot in the last 16 was secure when they visited the Philips Stadion 12 months ago, and Bayern Munich have already advanced ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.



Thus, there’s nothing riding on this one for the visitors, even if they suffered a shock Bundesliga defeat at the weekend, but PSV are 22nd and likely to need all three points to extend their Champions League campaign.



Stylistically, these two managers should coalesce to facilitate plenty of entertainment, but Bayern’s reduced star power may hinder the game’s watchability.

11. Liverpool vs. Qarabag

Arne Slot is still under the cosh. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Liverpool’s 3–0 win at Marseille was as impressive a result as Arne Slot’s side have picked up all season. However, there’s still plenty of pressure on the Dutchman’s shoulders.



The failure to win here against surprise-package Qarabag would surely lead to the Reds sliding out of the top eight, and thus more cries for Slot to get the boot from a disgruntled Anfield crowd.



Victory over Frankfurt leaves the visitors in control of their own destiny, and they’ll know that a Liverpool side that continues to suffer without the ball will give them a sniff on Merseyside.

10. Athletic Club vs. Sporting CP

Sporting CP stunned the holders last week. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Sporting CP’s league phase campaign collapsed when they lost Ruben Amorim to Manchester United last season, but the Lisbon-based outfit have found their feet once more with Rui Borges at the helm.



A dramatic victory over the holders last week has given Sporting a chance of reaching the top eight, but they’re up against an Athletic Club side that have slowly gotten to grips with the competition.



Last season’s Europa League semi-finalists are unbeaten in three league phase games, and their win at Atalanta last week has moved them into a playoff spot.



Thus, San Mames will play host to a grand occasion on Wednesday night, with Athletic’s Champions League campaign having the potential to mask their domestic indifference.

9. Club Brugge vs. Marseille

Marseille could be usurped by their Gameweek 8 opponents. | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Club Brugge have parted ways with the manager who led them into the playoffs last season, Nicky Hayen, but Ivan Leko has evolved his unit into the entertainers of the Low Countries over the past month.



Brugge have scored four times in three of their previous five competitive meetings, and they were involved in a seven-goal thriller with Zulte-Waregem at the weekend.



Leko is building on Hayen’s sturdy foundations and running amok. Marseille are next up for the Belgians, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side needing to make amends for last week’s drab showing. However, they did topple Ligue 1 leaders Lens at the weekend.



While the visitors are three points better off, a convincing win (by three or more goals) for Brugge would see them leapfrog De Zerbi’s men in the table.

8. Barcelona vs. Copenhagen

It’s never a bad idea to watch Hansi Flick’s Barcelona. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Copenhagen have done really well to work themselves into playoff contention, but there will be a huge gulf in quality between the two teams on Wednesday.



This one ranks so highly because Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are ever so easy on the eye, even when Pedri’s absent, and they need to claim victory to reach the round of 16. Flick should be utilising all his big guns in Gameweek 8.

7. Atlético Madrid vs. Bodø/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt head to Madrid off the back of a historic result. | Michael Regan/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is some opponent to record your first-ever Champions League win against, and last week’s result means Bodø/Glimt will visit the Spanish capital brimming with confidence.



Kjetil Knutsen’s Norwegians aren’t quite as dynamic on the road, but they’re bound to go all-out in a bid to boost their playoff chances. The win over City leaves them with six points, and their goal for Wednesday is clear.



Atléti’s continental campaign will continue, but they, too, need to win and hope others falter to make the top eight.

6. Monaco vs. Juventus

Juventus are must-watch TV under Luciano Spalletti. | sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

This one should be more competitive than Barcelona’s clash with the Danes, despite Monaco’s heavy defeat in Madrid last week.



Juventus are one of Europe’s form teams, with Luciano Spalletti’s magic touch rapidly rendering the previously turgid and functional Old Lady into a unit of impressive cohesion, spark and ingenuity.



There’s a divine spontaneity about Spalletti’s side that brings about unpredictability for the viewer, and such outfits are becoming increasingly rare. Enjoy them here if you haven’t already. It’s a repeat of the 2016–17 semi-final, too.

5. Man City vs. Galatasaray

İlkay Gündoğan returns to the Etihad on Wednesday night. | Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu/Getty Images

Failure to reach the playoffs would be a disaster for Galatasaray, who have committed so much financially to building their star-studded squad.



Victor Osimhen will be licking his lips in Manchester against a frail City backline, while Etihad legend İlkay Gündoğan is poised for a warm welcome upon his return.



A point would be enough for Gala here, but Guardiola has no interest in playing two extra games when there’s a Premier League title to potentially go and win. His City side, after losing in the Arctic last Tuesday, must triumph to stand a chance of making the top eight.

4. Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter

Inter’s previous trip to Signal Iduna Park was a classic encounter. | TF-Images/Getty Images

The previous meeting between these two teams was a forgotten classic. Antonio Conte’s Inter surrendered a 2–0 lead to Lucien Favre’s Borussia Dortmund in November 2019, with future Scudetto winner Achraf Hakimi stealing the show for the hosts in the second half and inspiring their 3–2 victory.



We could be in for another belter on Wednesday night, as both sides are in the round of 16 hunt. Defeats in Gameweek 7 damaged their chances, but should either side claim victory at Signal Iduna Park, they’ll at least have a shot at avoiding two extra games.



Dortmund’s stock took a hit by losing to a poor Tottenham team, so they’ll be determined to put a few things right against Italy’s best.

3. Benfica vs. Real Madrid

José Mourinho faces off against his former club. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Narratives are never hard to find when José Mourinho takes on one of his many former employers, and much has been made of the Benfica manager’s comments ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.



“There are people who haven't accomplished anything in their careers managing big clubs. For me, it's a surprise when coaches with hardly any experience, coaches with no history, get the opportunity to manage the best clubs in the world," Mourinho jibed, as he prepares to face rookie manager Álvaro Arbeloa.



The former right-back played 78 times in La Liga for Mourinho, and doesn’t seem the type to fight fire with fire in the media, even if the Portuguese wasn’t exclusively talking about Arbeloa in the aforementioned quote.



Mourinho, who turned 63 on Monday, must oversee a victory against Real Madrid in Lisbon to move Benfica onto nine points, which may be enough to sneak into the top 24. Third-placed Real risk dropping out of the top eight if they don’t claim the bragging rights against their former boss.

2. Napoli vs. Chelsea

Antonio Conte will relish Wednesday’s occasion. | Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

It’s happening again to Antonio Conte in the Champions League. He’s never gotten along with the competition, and he seemingly never will.



Napoli could only muster a draw in Copenhagen last week, meaning they’re not in control of their fate on the final day. However, Conte will be ever so desperate to defeat former club Chelsea on Wednesday night.



Romelu Lukaku’s back for the hosts, too, and we all know just how much Chelsea supporters love him. The pair of former west London villains have the chance to prevent the Blues from qualifying automatically for the last 16.



LinkedIn’s Liam Rosenior undoubtedly would’ve done his research on the significance of this fixture for the club, given its link to their miraculous Champions League-winning campaign of 2011–12.

1. PSG vs. Newcastle

It’s a shootout for the round of 16 in Paris. | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

If you’re limited to one screen on Wednesday night and fear ’Goals Show’ overstimulation, we recommend tuning into the straight shootout for a place in the round of 16 between holders Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United.



The invincibility cloak donned by the Parisians during the second half of last season has faded somewhat during their title defence, and their vulnerabilities should ensure that Newcastle, typically so uninspiring away from home, have a shot of claiming a memorable European victory.



A draw helps neither side, so fireworks are almost guaranteed in the French capital, even if Eddie Howe’s game plan is likely to be predicated around containing the hosts and springing in transition. Tottenham scored three at the Parc des Princes earlier this season, so Newcastle have got to believe that Luis Enrique’s holders are there for the taking.



Moreover, the Magpies have some wrongs to right after they were cruelly denied a win in Paris two seasons ago, courtesy of a woeful handball penalty decision in stoppage time.

