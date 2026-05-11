When Arsenal Could Win Premier League Title After Dramatic West Ham Victory

Sunday produced one of the most dramatic moments in Premier League history.

Arsenal survived a moment of pure VAR drama as West Ham United saw a goal controversially chalked off, steering the Gunners to a 1–0 victory in a moment which could not only decide the title race, but perhaps even relegate West Ham in the process.

Rivals are unhappy but Arsenal fans will not care. The win brought three more points and moved their team one step closer to a long-awaited Premier League title triumph.

If all goes according to plan, Mikel Arteta’s side could be celebrating very soon.

The Earliest Arsenal Could Win Premier League Title

Burnley may be all that stands in Arsenal’s way. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City still have three games left to play, beginning with Wednesday’s visit from Crystal Palace. Pep Guardiola’s side can reach a maximum of 83 points, meaning Arsenal need five points from their remaining two games to guarantee the title.

Clearly, the title race could go down to the final day if City win their next two matches, but another stumble for the Cityzens would open the door to an early triumph for Arsenal.

If City fail to beat Palace on Wednesday, Arsenal could seal the title in their next outing. The Gunners are heavy favorites for the visit from relegated Burnley on Monday, and will back themselves to get the three points needed.

That scenario comes into play even if City get a draw against Palace, with anything less than perfection not good enough for Guardiola’s side.

What if Man City Beat Crystal Palace?

Man City need to beat Crystal Palace. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Things will continue for a little longer if City can see off Palace, which would move them two points behind Arsenal with two games left to play for both sides.

If Arsenal can live up to their side of the bargain against Burnley on Monday, the pressure will fall back on City, who travel to Bournemouth 24 hours later knowing defeat or a draw would mathematically confirm Arsenal as Premier League champions.

Bournemouth are locked in a fierce battle for sixth place, which may end up being enough to qualify for the Champions League with a little help from Aston Villa. While City will be favorites in each of their remaining fixtures, the Cherries could pose a serious problem for Guardiola.

Could the Title Race Go Down to the Last Day?

Goal difference could still decide the title race. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The only way the title race could be decided on the final day of the season is if City continue picking up points. Victory over Palace is crucial and, with Arsenal likely to beat Burnley, three points will be needed against Bournemouth as well.

If Arsenal either draw or lose to Burnley, that would also take things to the final day assuming City can win their games around that fixture.

Arsenal and City are unlikely to end the campaign level on points, but it remains feasible.

If Arsenal lose their remaining two games and City pick up one win and two draws

If Arsenal draw their remaining two games and City earn two wins and a draw

If Arsenal manage one win and one draw while City win all three games

Given those scenarios all require mistakes from Arsenal, City would likely have the edge when it comes to goal difference, as they are currently two goals weaker than the Gunners having played one game fewer.

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