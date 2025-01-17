When do 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Tickets Go on Sale?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, a revamped international competition taking place in the United States this summer, will include 32 clubs from around the world.
Serving essentially as a preamble to the FIFA World Cup in the United States in 2026, fans can look forward to seeing Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and more in action June through July.
When do 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Tickets Go on Sale?
FIFA released Club World Cup tickets to the public on Jan. 16 for all games including the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Ticket options are available here.
FIFA also reserved a number of tickets for supporters of clubs competing in the competition with conditional allotment available through the final.
All Teams Competing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?
Group A
- SE Palmeiras (BRA)
- FC Porto (POR)
- Al Ahly FC (EGY)
- Inter Miami CF (USA)
The opening match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is Inter Miami CF vs. Al Ahly FC on June 15, 2025.
Group B
- Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
- Atlético Madrid (ESP)
- Botafogo (BRA)
- Seattle Sounders FC (USA)
The opening match of Group B is Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid.
Group C
- FC Bayern München (GER)
- Auckland City FC (NZL)
- CA Boca Juniors (ARG)
- SL Benfica (POR)
The opening match of Group C is FC Bayern München vs. Auckland City FC.
Group D
- CR Flamengo (BRA)
- Espérance Sportive de Tunisie (TUN)
- Chelsea FC (ENG)
- Club León (MEX)
The opening match of Group D is CR Flamengo vs. Espérance Sportive de Tunisie.
Group E
- CA River Plate (ARG)
- Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
- CF Monterrey (MEX)
- FC Internazionale Milano (ITA)
The opening match of Group E is CA River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds.
Group F
- Fluminense FC (BRA)
- Borussia Dortmund (GER)
- Ulsan HD (KOR)
- Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)
The opening match of Group F is Fluminense FC vs. Borussia Dortmund.
Group G
- Manchester City (ENG)
- Wydad AC (MAR)
- Al Ain FC (UAE)
- Juventus FC (ITA)
The opening match of Group G is Manchester City vs. Wydad AC.
Group H
- Real Madrid C. F. (ESP)
- Al Hilal (KSA)
- CF Pachuca (MEX)
- FC Salzburg (AUT)
When Does the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Start?
The Club World Cup kicks off Saturday, June 14 in Miami.
When is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final?
The final is scheduled for Sunday, July 13. Check out the full list of matches scheduled to take place at the final venue: MetLife Stadium.