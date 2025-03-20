When is the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Final?
The 2025 Concacaf Nations League concludes during the March international break with the semifinals, final and third place match.
Following the conclusion of the quarterfinals, the United States, Panama, Canada and Mexico remain in the competition. The USMNT take on Panama while Canada battle Mexico. In the tournament's history, just the USMNT have lifted the trophy. The Stars and Stripes defeated Mexico in the inaugural tournament back in 2020 and 2024 while they beat their northern neighbor in 2023. Panama are the only country left in the competition that haven't qualified for a final.
They've come close in the last two tournaments losing out both times in the semifinals and the eventual third place match.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Concacaf Nations League final.
When is the Concacaf Nations League Final?
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 23
- Kick-off Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT (Monday)
How to Watch the Concacaf Nations League Final
All Concacaf Nations League semifinal, third place and final matches will be streamed on Paramount+ in the US.
Check out information regarding semifinal kick-off times below.
What Time Does United States vs. Panana Kick-off? Concacaf Nations League Semifinals
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 20
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. GMT
What Time Does Canada vs. Mexico Kick-off? Concacaf Nations League Semifinals
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 20
- Kick-off Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMT (Friday)