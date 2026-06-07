When Will Winner of Real Madrid’s Presidential Election Be Announced?

Real Madrid members will descend on the club’s Basketball Pavilion on Sunday to cast their votes in the 2026 presidential elections.

Current president Florentino Pérez called a snap election towards the end of what was a disappointing campaign on the pitch for Madrid, vowing to steer the ship in the right direction if re-elected.

His competition has come from businessman Enrique Riquelme, who has promised drastic changes to the regime to take Madrid back to the top of the European mountain.

Here’s everything you need to know about election day.

Real Madrid Elections Closing Time

The final vote of the presidential elections will be cast at 2:00 p.m ET (8:00 p.m CEST), after which all the votes will be counted.

That process is expected to take around two hours, with the results and the winner of the elections set to be announced somewhere between 4:00 p.m and 5:00 p.m ET (10:00 p.m and 11:00 p,m CEST).

Enrique Riquelme Clings to Haaland, Klopp Dreams

Jürgen Klopp (left) and Erling Haaland (right) are Riquelme’s dream targets. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Central to Riquelme’s campaign has been the promise of blockbuster arrivals. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is his top target and the 37-year-old has gone as far as to pledge to pay the fees of every Real Madrid member if he is unsuccessful.

Similarly, former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is the dream target to replace Álvaro Arbeloa in the dugout. Representatives of both Klopp and Haaland have openly laughed off the speculation, but Riquelme refused to back down in his final public plea.

“I’m not going to risk my professional reputation, neither in sports nor in business, at 37 years old,” he began.

“I have made a serious candidacy, I have made a commitment, and I continue to maintain that if I am elected president of Real Madrid, the players I have named will play for Real Madrid this summer. Just like yesterday, with a brief but detailed press release in both Spanish and English, to avoid any doubt, we stated only that our coach, after Raúl’s arrival, is Jürgen Klopp.

“We would like to convince him starting next Monday. And I am almost certain that we will succeed, that Jürgen Klopp will be the next Real Madrid coach next season. It will be the work of the sporting team and, just as I have stated unequivocally regarding the players, I can say that we will do everything possible, as he is currently our only candidate, to ensure that Jürgen Klopp becomes the next Real Madrid coach.

“And he will be a coach who wants to work in a professional, serious team where he truly has authority. Something that, today ... cannot be allowed, with a Real Madrid president interfering in dressing room decisions. That’s probably why Jürgen Klopp hasn’t wanted to coach Real Madrid until now.”

Pérez Laughs Off ‘Ridiculous’ Competition

Pérez cast his vote on Sunday morning. | Angel Perez Meca/Europa Press/Getty Images

Pérez, meanwhile, had no time for Riquelme’s promises, highlighting the fact that both Haaland and Klopp, the two pillars of his campaign, have already publicly shot the idea down.

The current president has already secured a deal for José Mourinho as the next manager, with Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries two confirmed transfers and a $174 million (€150 million) club-record bid soon to be submitted for a player now widely believed to be Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise.

“Being a Real Madrid member is a way of life,” Pérez reflected. “And also a great responsibility, because Real Madrid needs us. I encourage you to vote because our future is at stake. The members know there are two ways of doing things. Real Madrid members will not tolerate lies; anything goes is not acceptable.

“We, the members, will not allow the image of Real Madrid to be damaged. There are those who have no scruples and use the Real Madrid jersey to shame the members.

“We have had to endure the disgrace of a hoax being spread on a television show to deceive the members. And then, minutes later, the father of a player... the agent and the club itself, which was Manchester United—City, sorry—vehemently deny it and threaten legal action.

“This is something that surely doesn't embarrass them at all. But for all the members of Real Madrid, and for me in particular, it is deeply shameful.

“And this ridiculous situation seems to have no end. Last night they floated the name of a coach, saying they were going to talk to him ... and he responded within minutes, telling them not to bother. But didn’t they already have a coach, currently active, signed at the start of the season? Seriously ... these people will do anything.

“Do these people really want to manage Real Madrid? Look, the Real Madrid shirt isn’t tarnished by lies. The symbols of Real Madrid aren’t defiled and don’t deserve to be disrespected by someone who wants to be president of Real Madrid. We had enough with [Ramón] Calderón's dark three-year period; we don’t need to see the same lies and the same disgrace again.”

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