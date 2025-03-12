Who Does Arsenal Play in the Champions League Quarterfinals?
Arsenal advanced past PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League booking a spot in the quarterfinals in consecutive seasons.
Their 7-1 demolition in the first leg set Champions League records making the second leg a bit of a formality. Arsenal, albeit with a rotated squad, came to play in the second leg at home looking to get players like Raheem Sterling, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko in form for the rest of the season.
A second season back in the Champions League under Mikel Arteta, back-to-back quarterfinals berths. Though, this season was much more comfortable needing penalties to beat Porto last year. One thing that does remain consistent: another difficult opponent in the next round.
Arsenal will play Real Madrid in the next stage of the competition. Fans hope Bukayo Saka can return for the quarterfinals as he transforms Arsenal's attack. A side forced to deploy Mikel Merino at striker just got Gabriel Martinelli back, but Saka remains their talisman. If they are going to take the game to a side featuring Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and more, they'll need Saka.
Real Madrid remain one of the favorites to win the competition alongside Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsenal have not made the semifinals of the tournament since the 2008-09 season.