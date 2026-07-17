Who Is Matias Moreno? Wrexham Could Sign $10 Million Argentine This Summer

Wrexham have been linked with a move for Fiorentina defender Matías Moreno as the club looks to add another center back to its squad this summer.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio this week claimed that the Red Dragons had reached an agreement with the Italian club for Moreno, with the deal worth approximately $9.7 million and including a 50% sell-on clause. That clause would entitle Fiorentina to half of any future transfer fee Wrexham receives if it decides to sell the player.

Sports Illustrated understands that while Wrexham do hold an interest in Moreno, nothing is imminent regarding a transfer.

What is certain is that manager Phil Parkinson would like to sign another central defender this summer as his side continues its push toward the Premier League.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about Moreno and what his potential transfer would mean for Wrexham.

Who Is Matías Moreno?

Moreno has also been linked with a move to Brazilian club Gremio. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Full name: Matías Agustín Moreno

Matías Agustín Moreno Date of birth: September 24, 2003 (age 22)

September 24, 2003 (age 22) Place of birth: Córdoba, Argentina

Córdoba, Argentina Position: Center back

Center back Current club: Fiorentina, Italy

Fiorentina, Italy Reported value: $9.7 million

Moreno began his professional soccer career with his hometown club, Belgrano, and broke into the first team as a teenager. He spent two seasons with the Argentine side before attracting interest from Europe.

Fiorentina signed the 22-year-old for approximately $5.7 million in August 2024, and he made 12 senior appearances during his debut season. The Italian club decided Moreno needed regular playing time to aid his development, so he joined Spanish club Levante on loan last season, making 29 appearances across all competitions.

At 1.93 meters, Moreno is a physically imposing defender. He won 46% of his aerial duels last season and had a 77% success rate in duels overall. The center back also recorded an impressive 85.8% passing accuracy, although he often prefers to move the ball forward through dribbling rather than progressive passes.

While Moreno is most naturally suited to the right side of defense, he played the majority of his matches on the left last season, highlighting his adaptability and versatility. He is considered an intelligent reader of the game, although his passing range remains somewhat limited and he is still a relatively raw talent.

Matías Moreno 2025–26 Stats

Metric Value Appearances 29 Minutes Played 2,281 Goals 0 Assists 0 Average rating (FotMob) 6.80 Duels won 109 Defensive contributions 218 Interceptions 37 Recoveries 78 Clearances 129

What Would Signing Moreno Mean for Wrexham?

Max Cleworth could lose his place in the Wrexham starting lineup this summer. | Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Wrexham have a talented group of central defenders but are still looking to add another player to raise the standards even further. The Red Dragons conceded 65 goals last season—their worst defensive record since relegation from the Football League in 2008.

Parkinson is believed to be looking for a right-sided center back who could compete with Max Cleworth and Zak Vyner for a starting role. Callum Doyle is the first choice on the left, while club captain Dom Hyam remains a mainstay in the center of the back three.

There is also a need to add another defender because Conor Coady is expected to leave on another loan move, while Dan Scarr is also likely to depart. Academy prospect Aaron James could be allowed to leave on a temporary deal as well.

Moreno’s versatility could make him an appealing option. His ability to play on either side of a back three would give Parkinson additional flexibility, while his size and potential could provide an intriguing long-term option.

What Has Phil Parkinson Said?

Phil Parkinson wants to add another defender to his Wrexham team this summer. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Parkinson was asked specifically about Wrexham’s interest in Moreno this week but remained coy about the possibility of the defender moving to the Racecourse Ground.

“I think if we end up signing every player we’re linked with, we’d have about 40 players in the building right now,” he said. “From our point of view, we’re concentrating on the lads we’ve got.

“This preseason has been about focusing on the group we worked so hard to put together last year, getting them together as a group, building on what we did last season and getting more out of every single player.”

Parkinson added: “At the moment, if the right player becomes available and we feel they’re going to enhance this group, then obviously we’ll make a move. A lot of that work was done last season, and if there are some additions, they’ll be players we feel can really improve us.”

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