Who Liverpool Could Face in the 2025–26 Champions League Round of 16

During a campaign of gloom and doom for Liverpool, the Champions League has been a source of respite for the most part.

Sure, there was defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul and humiliation at the hands of PSV Eindhoven, but Liverpool have generally saved their strongest performances for Europe. Victories over the likes of Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Inter and Marseille have made a mockery of their dire domestic form.

The Reds have booked their ticket to the competition’s last 16, avoiding the knockout playoff round courtesy of their top-eight finish during the league phase. Despite the joy of automatic progression, there remain some tough potential opponents for Liverpool when they next take to the European stage.

Here are Liverpool’s possible opponents for the Champions League round of 16.

Liverpool's Potential Champions League Round of 16 Opponents

Julián Alvarez (centre) led Atlético Madrid to victory in September. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty

Liverpool’s opponents for the last 16 are somewhat pre-determined. Due to their third-placed Champions League league phase finish, the Reds will face one of the clubs who finished 13th, 14th, 19th or 20th in the standings—although only two of those sides will progress beyond the knockout playoff round.

There are some menacing teams in that equation, including two Liverpool have already faced in the league phase. Liverpool opened their European campaign against Atlético Madrid back in September, relying on a last-gasp Virgil van Dijk winner to sneak a 3–2 win. The two sides could lock horns once more in the last 16, although the Reds will want to avoid Diego Simeone’s wily operators.

As mentioned, Galatasaray beat Liverpool in the second round of league phase matches as Victor Osimhen’s penalty decided a hard-fought contest. The Reds might have the opportunity for revenge in the last 16.

The resurgent Juventus, who are thriving under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, are possible opponents, too. The sides haven’t clashed since the quarterfinal of the 2004–05 Champions League en route to glory for Liverpool.

The most appetising fixture would be against Club Brugge, the Belgians very much Liverpool’s preferred foes. A repeat of the 1978 European Cup final would do nicely for the Merseysiders.

Juventus (13th)

Atlético Madrid (14th)

Club Brugge (19th)

Galatasaray (20th)

When Is the Champions League Round of 16?

Roughly six weeks will have passed between Liverpool’s final league phase fixture and the first leg of their last 16 tie, which will be staged away from Merseyside on Mar. 10/11. The second leg, which will be held at Anfield, takes place the following week on Mar. 17/18.

The draw for the round of 16 occurs on Feb. 27.

