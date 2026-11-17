Who will be crowned the best of the best?

On Wednesday, the biggest names of the 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season will gather at the Lisner Auditorium in Washington, D.C., for the league’s annual awards ceremony. The awards show will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The event will crown the six major individual sporting awards as well as the community-focused Lauren Holiday Impact Award and the best XI and second-best XI of the year. It is the perfect way to celebrate and build the hype for the NWSL final on Saturday at Audi Field.

To mar the occasion, Sports Illustrated writers Jenna Tonelli and Theo Lloyd-Hughes sounded off on who they think should take home the top individual prizes.

Goalkeeper of the Year Nominees: Ann-Katrin Berger, Jane Campbell, Jordan Silkowitz

Jenna Tonelli: Again, although Jane and Jordan had amazing seasons, I believe Berger is the obvious choice for goalkeeper of the year. I’ve said this before, but I don’t believe this accolade can be measured just in saves. AKB’s entire style of play informs the play of the defenders ahead of her. Gotham had the stingiest defense in the league, due in part to AKB's ability to play sweeper-keeper and come up with big, acrobatic saves when necessary. As an added bonus, she hates these individual awards, as she said during her post-match press conference after winning the shield, so it would be hilarious to see her win it.

Led by Berger, Gotham conceded the fewest goals in the NWSL this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Theo Lloyd-Hughes: Campbell and Silkowitz had many more shots to deal with than Berger because they play on two of the leakiest defenses in the NWSL. If pure shot-stopping was the only thing a keeper was judged on, then sure, those goalkeepers—15.7 and 11.3 goals prevented, respectively—would be ranked at the top. However, what Berger adds to her team as a high-line sweeper is hard to quantify. The German fits Gotham’s style under Juan Carlos Amóros perfectly. I think even if she doesn’t have to make as many saves, when she is called upon, she remains the most reliable player with gloves on.



Defender of the Year Nominees: Tierna Davidson, Sarah Gorden, Kennedy Wesley, Janine Sonis, Kate Del Fava

JT: This is a tough one for me as I come down between Davidson and Del Fava. Del Fava’s ironwoman season was key to Utah’s playoff berth. She has been a constant for them on the backline. Davidson, on the other hand, was the key center back on the shield-winning team. As team captain, she also stepped up big during a season riddled with injuries and setbacks for Gotham. When her counterpart Emily Sonnett went down with a season-ending injury, she collaborated with a rotating backline to ensure Gotham maintained its league-leading defense. She also notched three goals and one assist. For that reason, Davidson slightly edges Del Fava for me in defender of the year.

TLH: I like Wesley to be my pick here. I think the San Diego Wave were underrated as a very tidy defensive unit. They had the lowest expected goals conceded in the league with 30.9. Their possession style means how they control the ball is essential to limiting opposition chances. Mistakes can be costly, but Wesley was cool under pressure and excelled. Even at just 25 years old, she stood out as one of the most mature defenders in the NWSL. I love the way she reads the game. Her ironwoman status, playing every single minute of the 2026 regular season, also puts her over the edge as the award winner.

Midfielder of the Year Nominees: Croix Bethune, Kenza Dali, Jaelin Howell, Rose Lavelle, Mina Tanaka

JT: Howell is the engine of Gotham’s entire style of play. Amorós likened her presence on the field to having a 12th player. She is a playmaker and play breaker for Gotham, constantly doing the dirty work in the midfield and mitigating opponents’ transitional attacks. Without her, Gotham are a different team—she worked to come back and play in Gotham’s first playoff match after leaving the final regular season match with an ankle injury. I know many of my picks here are Gotham, but it’s hard to discount the performances of the players on the shield-winning team this year.

TLH: This one comes down to how you evaluate great midfield work. Bethune and Dali had exceptional years as creative playmakers, while Howell was the tireless pressing heartbeat of the shield-winning Gotham. As much as I rate Lavelle and Tanaka’s games, I think they are on the outside looking in for this award. On a more subjective level, I would like to see Howell win the award over the more attacking players. We need to celebrate players who excel at the less glamorous side of what it means to be a world-class midfielder. All that off-ball grind deserves some flowers too.

Coach of the Year Nominees: Jimmy Coenraets, Juan Carlos Amorós, Jonas Eidevall

JT: Amorós’s shield-winning season speaks for itself, but when you really dig into what happened at Gotham this season, it becomes even more clear. First, he helped construct a roster that even when facing a slew of injuries, including season-ending injuries, he was able to continue helping his players find success. When the team’s most prolific goalscorer, Esther, left the team suddenly, he pivoted, helping his team find goals elsewhere. When faced with the tough decision to take parental leave, he decided to lead by example and showed his staff, players and the league what it means to truly put people first, delegate and trust your team as a whole. Amorós helps develop young talent, as evidenced by this being the third season he has a Rookie of the Year candidate on his team. For me, this year is his.

TLH: I think it’s hard to look past what Amorós achieved in a remarkable year where Gotham finally rose to the top during the longest NWSL regular season ever. If the Coach of the Year vote was coming after the playoff quarterfinals, one could certainly make the case for Coenraets, who really masterminded one over Eidevall as the Utah Royals upset the San Diego Wave. But overall I think Amorós deserves it for building out a coaching room and staff that were able to thrive even when he took parental leave in the middle of the season. True leaders delegate. True leaders nurture. I think Amorós and his staff deserve it.

Rookie of the Year Nominees: Jordynn Dudley, Kat Rader, Mimi Van Zanten

JT: I’ve already waxed poetic about why I think Dudley should be Rookie of the Year. As I said previously, on a stacked team of international stars, she became a starter and a vital piece of Gotham’s attack. Dudley was the most fouled player across the entire league, including in the final third. She was dangerous on the ball, scoring five goals and notching three assists across her 26 appearances. She was named Rookie of the Month twice and Best XI twice over the course of the season. In the words of Amorós, “She’s been really a game-changer in the league, and sometimes we tend to look only at how many goals, how many assists, but I think there are so many things. [There are] chances that she’s created, balls that she’s recovered. She’s by far one of the most fouled players in the league.”

Just 21 years old, Mimi Van Zanten put together a standout year for the San Diego Wave. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TLH: I think Jenna has won me over here. For a long time I was really sure Van Zanten would have my vote because of her consistency in one of the NWSL’s best defensive units. But I think absence makes the awards grow fonder, and ever since Dudley was ruled out of the season with a foot injury, Gotham hasn't really looked the same. The 21-year-old forward was a constant in my weekly USWNT Stock Up, Stock Down column. She’s burst onto the scene as one of the league’s premier stretch forwards, who can do it all. I love the way she makes space for others and keeps backlines honest. As the season went on, her confidence grew, and her on ball threat and awareness of teammates' runs grew immensely. In 2027 we should see her break into the U.S. women’s national team. What a year for Dudley, a worthy Rookie of the Year.

MVP Nominees: Trinity Rodman, Temwa Chawinga, Ashley Sanchez, Janine Sonis, Sophia Wilson

JT: Some may disagree with me, but I do think getting your team to the playoffs is an integral part of earning the MVP accolade. Sanchez of course had an impressive Golden Boot season, but 12 of her 20 goals came against non-playoff teams, and it still wasn’t enough to get the Courage over the line. That is not to discount her contributions or say she is undeserving (it is still an amazing feat), but it’s why I am not just looking at goal count in my estimations. For me, I believe Rodman is this year’s MVP. Her 14 goals and 10 assists kept the team afloat during times when the club was struggling to stay in the top four conversation, and her danger on the ball pulled defenders away allowing her teammates to capitalize on goal. Of her goals, nine were match-winners, and of her assists, four were match winners. She shows up in the big moments, and is clearly a player around which the team and fans coalesce. For these reasons, she is my MVP.

TLH: I really wanna say Chawinga completes the three-peat here, but I think it has to be Rodman. In terms of consistency and all-around play across the entire season, she really was the best player in the NWSL in 2026. Chawinga’s early-season injury and absence from league play to help Malawi qualify for its first Women’s World Cup eats too much into her overall case for MVP. If Chawinga had played more, I think she would have won the award. But Rodman, coming off two injury-hit seasons, contributed on and off the ball to such a high level in every single game in 2026. She should take the award for the first time in her career.