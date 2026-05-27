Alex Zendejas: Why Club America Star Was Included in USMNT’s World Cup Roster

Alex Zendejas knew he had impressed in the September international window with the U.S. men’s national team, but after being left off the March roster for friendlies, he wasn’t sure about a World Cup summer.

That is until Friday, at 1:00 pm ET, when his phone popped up with a WhatsApp notification on the way back from training. Already on the app, he saw that he had been added to a new group alongside other players on the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup squad.

“Not everyone gets to play in a World Cup, and for it happening on home soil, and me being here, it’s all a dream come true,” he told CBS Sports’ Nico Cantor after Tuesday’s official announcement. “Just like receiving that on your screen, and just like actually reading it and taking it in, it was a crazy moment.”

"Not everyone gets to play in a World Cup... it's a dream come true."



Alejandro Zendejas tells @Nicocantor1 how it feels to be named in the #USMNT World Cup squad 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CZfjDKDjeB — Golazo America (@GolazoAmerica) May 26, 2026

The 28-year-old had been considered one of the fringe players within the USMNT player pool, having made two appearances in Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial era, which has seen over 80 players called up to the national team.

In the 18 games the USMNT played in 2025, he played just two, totaling 84 minutes. His last appearance came in a 2–1 win over Japan in September, when he scored. Clearly, it was enough to impress Pochettino for a spot on the final World Cup squad.

Standout Liga MX Season With Club América

Alex Zendejas has enjoyed a standout 2026 in Mexico. | Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Although he was not as front and center as some of the USMNT talents in Europe or MLS, Zendejas has been one of the best Liga MX players in 2025 and 2026 with Mexico City titans Club América.

With America in the most recent Clausura, one half of the total season in Mexico’s top flight, Zendejas recorded six goals and four assists in just 923 minutes, proving to be one of the most clinical contributors in the league.

In his final two matches before the World Cup in the Liguilla, Liga MX’s playoffs, Zendejas tallied two goals and two assists against Pumas UNAM, as his side bowed up as the lower-ranked seed, despite a 6–6 aggregate score across the two legs.

His output simply forced himself into the USMNT squad. At the same time, Zendejas’s versatility as a right winger, attacking midfielder or striker made him more valuable on a limited 26-man roster that is heavy on defenders but light on midfield talent.

“Alejandro offers a number of possibilities,” Pochettino said Tuesday. “He can play on the wings or in the midfield pockets. He’s a good communicator and has strong relationships with his teammates. He’s a very interesting player tactically.”

Used to Pressure

Alex Zendejas knows the intensity of playing in front of a massive crowd. | Yuri CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images

For the first time in the modern era, all USMNT players are playing in the top divisions of their respective countries. Yet few players face the hostile home environment and pressure that Zendejas does at América.

Playing in front of tense crowds each week, the demands of playing for one of the most passionate fanbases in the Western Hemisphere rival even the most consequential moments a World Cup could provide.

That experience, combined with his versatility and goalscoring rate, made him a formidable addition to the roster, where he hopes to build on the 13 USMNT caps he has earned since choosing to represent the Stars and Stripes over his birth nation of Mexico.

“A lot of people don’t know about that pressure, but being at a club like Club América, it’s not easy, man. Not everyone is able to do it,” he said of the intensity. “But there are a bunch of players on this team, and in the States, who play with just as much pressure. It’s just ... It’s nice to be here. I’m grateful to be here, and just not take it as pressure, but just enjoy the moment.”

The first step in that pressure will come in pre-World Cup friendlies against Senegal and Germany, before the USMNT kicks off Group D action against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.

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