Why Arsenal Benching Viktor Gyokeres vs. Man Utd Is a Bigger Deal Than It Seems

Viktor Gyökeres’s maiden campaign at Arsenal was always going to be heavily scrutinised, and the attention on the Swede is only going to intensify after Mikel Arteta opted to leave him on the bench against Manchester United.

The 27-year-old was linked with the majority of European football’s biggest clubs at one point or another, but after a lengthy, protracted saga—which included Gyökeres accusing his former employers Sporting CP of going back on their word—it was Arsenal who completed a deal that was worth an initial £55 million plus an a further £8.5 million ($84.6 million) in potential add-ons.

With that kind of outlay, Gyökeres was expected to hit the ground running in north London, becoming Arteta’s No. 1 choice upfront and the player who’d lead their push for a first Premier League title in 22 years.

That ambition is on track, with Arsenal four points clear of Manchester City in second ahead of their clash with old rivals United, but Gyökeres’s impact has been rather subdued.

Arsenal Confirmed Lineup vs. Man Utd (4-3-3)

Arsenal opted to go with Gabriel Jesus up front. | FotMob

Starting XI: David Raya, Jurriën Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapié, Martin Ødegaard, Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard.

Substitutes: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyökeres.

Why Have Arsenal Left Out Gyökeres?

It’s been a largely frustrating season for Viktor Gyökeres. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

In 20 Premier League games, Gyökeres has netted just five goals—three of which came in the first four weeks of the season and were against sides who are now struggling at the wrong end of the table (Leeds United and Nottingham Forest). His other strikes have come against Burnley and Everton, who sit 19th and 11th in the table, and two of the overall five have been penalties.

In short, he’s not made anywhere near enough of an impact against most teams. Gyökeres has often preoccupied himself with wrestling opposition centre backs, or has run into the channels in order to try and get more involved in the game. Indeed, Arsenal’s build-up play has historically come through central midfield or out wide, with Kai Havertz operating as a deep-lying centre forward in 2024–25.

Arsenal haven’t yet adapted to Gyökeres’s strengths, nor has he really made much of a nuisance of himself in opposition penalty areas. He’s not taking enough shots at goal and he’s not making himself indispensable to Arteta.

Another layer to the Spaniard’s decision is Gabriel Jesus’s return to action. The Brazilian recently came back from an 11-month injury absence and despite reports suggesting he could be in line to return to his homeland, he has publicly outlined his desire to continue at the Emirates.

Two goals against Inter in a 3–1 Champions League win midweek have given Jesus the nod here—Gyökeres did net as well for his ninth goal across all competitions—with Arteta knowing that the former Manchester City forward has more experience of handling the big occasion than his struggling teammate.

That’s the issue in a nutshell for Gyökeres: he doesn’t yet have the trust of his manager and he’s not yet viewed as a player who’s a “must start.”

What Does the Future Hold for Gyokeres?

Viktor Gyökeres (left) and Gabriel Jesus (right) are fighting for the No.9 role. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

There’s no suggestion that Gyökeres’s immediate future is in doubt. Arteta has said all the right things when it comes to giving him time to settle and fully integrate, so it’s doubtful he’d find himself cast aside.

But Arsenal’s manager, even if Premier League title glory is forthcoming, will have some kind of decision to make in the summer. He surely can’t have Gyökeres, Jesus and Havertz all on the books if none of the trio can be the 20-goal regular scorer that Arsenal have craved for years.

Gyökeres was signed to do exactly that, so if he’s not going to be able to deliver, someone else will have to. What is known is that Jesus has been given the chance to deliver against Champions League-hunting Manchester United—whether or not he takes his opportunity is another story.

