Why Arsenal Had a Penalty Overturned Against Fulham
VAR took away another Arsenal penalty, this time against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening after it was deemed Kevin got a touch on the ball rather than foulling Bukayo Saka.
It’s the second time in three Premier League games that the Gunners have been given penalties on the field only for VAR to recommend officials have a second look at the monitor.
Saka dribbled into the Fulham penalty area before the Brazilian forward lunged in. Arsenal’s skipper went to ground as the ball rolled away with referee Anthony Taylor pointing to the spot. Initial discussions confirmed Saka was in the box as extended scrutiny followed regarding the action.
“After review, Fulham 22 [Kevin] makes a challenge and plays the ball. Therefore, no foul is committed. No penalty and restart is a drop ball to the goalkeeper,” Taylor announced to a raucous Craven Cottage.
Arsenal were 1–0 up at the time and held on to their slender advantage to move three points clear at the Premier League summit despite the referee’s best efforts.
Arsenal Lose Penalty Appeal for Second Time in Three Games
The decision at Craven Cottage comes 20 days after Arsenal had a penalty overturned by VAR against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.
In that game, Viktor Gyökeres had collided with goalkeeper Nick Pope in a one-vs-one situation which prompted on-pitch referee Jarred Gillett to initially award a penalty. Saturday’s ruling was similar to the decision at Newcastle.
“After review, the Newcastle goalkeeper plays the ball and there is no foul. The final decision is drop ball,” Gillett said after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor. The referee further revealed because of a hot mic that Pope got a touch on the ball with his toe.
Just as this weekend, Arsenal went on to claim a narrow win thanks to a set-piece goal.