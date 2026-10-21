Why Barcelona ‘Reported’ PSG to UEFA After Champions League Defeat

Barcelona are thought to have reported Paris Saint-Germain to UEFA for an “offensive” prematch choreography in the stands displayed by fans ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Supporters inside the Parc des Princes held up a giant Halloween-themed banner ahead of kickoff which depicted a masked Michael Myers-style figure cutting through the Barcelona badge with a bloody chainsaw, above the words “Parisian-style Massacre.”

Pyrotechnics were then produced from the stands to make it appears as though sparks were flying from the chainsaw as it destroyed the club badge.

Multiple outlets report that Barcelona have filed a complaint with UEFA regarding the display, which they considered to be “overly aggressive and offensive.”

Club-Sanctioned Display

PSG fans are known for their banners and pyrotechnics. | David Ramos/UEFA/Getty Images

According to La Vanguardia, club delegates also requested the removal of several other banners during the game which featured explicit language against Barcelona.

Meanwhile, L'Equipe reports that the enormous tifo had PSG’s approval—a factor which is thought to have further provoked Barça.

It is said that the reigning Champions League champions denied permission for a banner in the Ligue 1 match against Le Mans that alluded to the social unrest in France, but gave the greenlight for the Halloween-themed one against Barça—even announcing it over the PA system before it was unfurled.

Barcelona’s Unbeaten Run Ends

Hansi Flick admitted Barça were beaten by the better team. | Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

On the pitch, PSG came out 4–2 winners in the battle between arguably the two biggest contenders for the Champions League trophy this season.

Désiré Doué opened the scoring in the first half before youngster Xavi Espart leveled 10 minutes after the break. An intriguing match exploded with 20 minutes to go, as Lucas Hernández’s header was canceled out by a superb Lamine Yamal solo effort, only for PSG to add two more late on through Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz.

As PSG made it seven victories in a row, the defeat ends Barcelona’s 11-match winning run at the start of 2026–27—though Hansi Flick’s team still remain in the automatic qualifying spots in the league phase of the Champions League, for now.

Speaking after the match, Flick insisted his team will learn from the very best, but played down the significance of the defeat with such a long way still to go this season.

“It was a fantastic match, from both teams,” he said in his postmatch press conference. “PSG showed they are a better team than us.

“We lost, but we learned. Mistakes happen. But what we’ve done in recent weeks is fantastic. Today wasn’t easy; the players ran a lot and tried to play. What happened after Sevilla, with the recovery, wasn't the best. It's not an excuse. We have to learn. It’s October, and you don’t win titles in October; the Champions League is won in June.”

Next up for Barça is the small matter of El Clásico at Camp Nou on Sunday, with La Blaugrana able to put nine points between themselves and Real Madrid with a win.