Why Barcelona ‘Snubbed’ World Cup Winner for Problem Position

The solution seemed simple for a center back-needy Barcelona.

They’d just seen their hugely gifted young defender, Pau Cubarsí, shine alongside Aymeric Laporte for World Cup winners Spain. Cubarsí was named Young Player of the Tournament for his faultless string of performances in North America, including an outstanding showing in a drab final against Argentina.

“We’ve both felt very comfortable," Cubarsí said of his partnership with Laporte ahead of the final. "We help each other, we instill confidence in one another, and we make ourselves strong so that we concede as few goals as possible. We’re doing well.”

Spain conceded just once on its way to glory, with an unflappable defensive duo key to its success.

And when the initial reports linking Laporte to Barcelona emerged, it seemed like a foregone conclusion. The player was interested, and Barça would merely need to pay a small release clause. However, the back-to-back La Liga champions have reportedly opted against signing the 32-year-old.

Hansi Flick Reportedly Happy With Barcelona’s Defense

Barcelona are set to stick with their current defensive options. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona didn’t replace Iñigo Martínez last summer, with Hansi Flick using a litany of options alongside Cubarsí in 2025–26. Eric García, Ronald Araújo and Gerard Martín all filled in, with the latter enjoying the most success, having originally broken through as a left back with the senior team.

Still, plenty of supporters believe the club needs a center back addition this summer.

Flick, though, isn’t so panicked. According to Mundo Deportivo, the German is content with his defensive options and is hopeful that Andreas Christensen can play a more prominent role for the Blaugrana next season.

Moreover, previous (and aforementioned) claims of Laporte boasting a release clause are supposedly wide of the mark. Barcelona would instead have to directly negotiate with Athletic Club, who welcomed the center back home last year and are unlikely to give the 32-year-old up easily.

Relations between the two clubs aren’t exactly jolly after the pair of Nico Williams sagas in 2024 and 2025.

Jules Koundé Could Have New Barcelona Role Next Season

Koundé could play at the heart of Barça’s defense. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Jules Koundé joined Barcelona in 2022 after starring at the heart of Sevilla’s defense. However, the Frenchman has spent the bulk of his career in Catalonia as a right back, gradually increasing in comfort as a two-way fullback.

Koundé no longer performs like a converted center back. Flick tasks him with contributing in the final third, combining with Lamine Yamal, and he notched seven goal contributions across La Liga and the Champions League last season.

However, Mundo Deportivo reports the French international could finally be utilized in his natural position. In the event of Araújo’s departure, Koundé would likely operate as Cubarsí’s deputy while also remaining an option for the right back role.

Martín may well remain Flick’s preferred option alongside Cubarsí, with Barcelona seemingly uninterested in signing another defender. They still desperately need one more attacking addition despite the arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, though, and the club may well be preserving resources for a big splash.

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