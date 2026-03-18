Why Barcelona Are Wearing Unique Champions League Kit for Newcastle Bout

Barcelona’s home kit looks a little different against Newcastle United in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday evening.

The Catalans come into the fixture level on aggregate after salvaging a 1–1 draw in the first leg at St James’ Park. Hansi Flick’s men were not at their best last Tuesday, but a stoppage-time penalty from Lamine Yamal kept them from going home trailing in the tie.

Now with a trip to the Champions League quarterfinals on the line, Barcelona are set to welcome the Magpies to the Camp Nou—a venue that has become an impenetrable fortress for the defending Spanish champions since they returned in November.

Barcelona will hope to keep their perfect streak alive at the hallowed ground, and they will have an added incentive to do so thanks to their special edition kit.

Why Barcelona Are Wearing Special Champions League Kit on Wednesday

A special jersey with a purpose, honoring International Down Syndrome Day and celebrating the talent of Anna Vives, an incredible artist with Down syndrome. ♾️ @FundacioFCB @annetavives 🫶 pic.twitter.com/B5V3u7S1Cf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 18, 2026

Barcelona’s unique shirts for their bout with Newcastle are in honor of International Down Syndrome Day. The design, pioneered by artist Anna Vives, features a handwritten typeface for the names and numbers on each jersey.

“A special jersey with a purpose, honoring International Down Syndrome Day and celebrating the talent of Anna Vives, an incredible artist with Down syndrome,” Barcelona shared on X.

The club worked with Vives to collaborate on a special shirt back in 2013 for the team’s Joan Gamper Trophy match against Santos. Now, over a decade later, Barcelona are once again honoring the same cause, this time on a much bigger stage.

Vives, a vocal supporter of Barcelona, previously described the opportunity to work with the Catalans and meet the club’s 2013 squad as “the happiest day of [her] life.”

The new faces sporting her design 13 years later will hope to give her even more to celebrate on Wednesday evening as the club aims to keep its Champions League hopes alive.

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