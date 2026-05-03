Why Benjamin Sesko’s ‘Hand of God’ Goal vs. Liverpool Was Allowed to Stand

The Premier League have released an official statement explaining the decision to award Benjamin Šeško’s goal for Manchester United against Liverpool on Sunday was a question of “inconclusive evidence.”

The burly Slovenia international doubled United’s lead during a rampant opening 15 minutes for the hosts. Having initially scuffed an even more presentable sight of goal moments earlier, Šeško benefitted from a weak piece of goalkeeping to bundle the ball past Freddie Woodman.

Bruno Fernandes’s header back across goal was limply pawed at. However, Liverpool’s third-choice custodian only served to divert the ball into Šeško’s midriff. Upon enhanced reviews of subsequent replays, there was the suggestion that the ball also took a detour past the striker’s fingers.

Former Manchester United center back Rio Ferdinand mischievously compared the goal to Diego Maradona’s infamous “hand of god” effort against England at the 1986 World Cup.

On-pitch referee Darren England saw no issue with Šeško’s effort—which, unlike Maradona, did not involve a clenched fist—and video assistant referee (VAR) Stuart Attwell did not advise a touchline review.

Benjamin Šeško found himself at the center of some controversy. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

As the Premier League would subsequently explain on their official Match Centre X account, “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR—with it deemed there was no conclusive evidence that Šeško handled the ball before scoring.”

This was a purely factual decision. No question of intent is brought into a handball decision when the player accused of committing the offense has scored. Yet, for all the expensive camera equipment fitted for arguably the most historic derby the Premier League has to offer, there was no conclusive angle to inform the VAR’s decision.

Reaction to Sesko’s Controversial Goal for Man Utd vs. Liverpool

A lot of the online reaction to the incident took a purely factual turn. Once the blown up images of the footage appeared to show the ring finger of Šeško’s left hand faintly touch the ball, it was accepted that it should have been ruled out.

As Law 12 in the FA Handbook quite clearly outlines, it is a handball offense if a player “scores in the opponents’ goal directly from their hand/arm, even if accidental.”

That definitely looked like it hit Sesko’s left hand and got pushed more towards goal — Rory Talks Football (@Rory_Talks_Ball) May 3, 2026

Arne Slot pleaded for a handball from the Liverpool dugout while club icon Sir Kenny Dalglish also tapped his arm in frustration from the Old Trafford stands.

Even those of a Manchester United persuasion accepted it may have touched Šeško’s hand.

Sesko aka hand of god!

Love to see it — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 3, 2026

However, former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge took another view, arguing on Sky Sports’ coverage that—because the ball was already goal-bound—a slight brush of the finger shouldn’t be punished so severely.

“It doesn’t look clear, but it looks as though there’s a small touch on the nail,” Sturridge shrugged. “Are you going to call a goal back off a fingernail?” Clearly the answer was no.

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