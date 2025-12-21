Why Casemiro Is Not Playing for Man Utd vs. Aston Villa
Manchester United face one of their trickiest tests of the season when they visit Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
United will be keen to clinch three gift-wrapped points in their final outing before Christmas, but come up against the form team in the division. Villa have won their last six league games and previous nine on home soil heading into a clash with the inconsistent Red Devils.
Villa, who have already beaten Arsenal and Manchester City on their own patch, will push Ruben Amorim’s side to their limits and things will be made even more challenging by the absence of Casemiro in the engine room, with the Brazilian having been crucial to United’s system this season.
But why is the veteran midfielder missing for United?
Why Is Casemiro Unavailable Against Aston Villa?
Not for the first time this season, Casemiro will be missing for United through suspension. The 33-year-old won’t make the journey to Villa Park due to a one-match ban received after accumulating five yellow cards in the Premier League, his latest booking awarded in the bonkers 4–4 draw with Bournemouth last Monday.
It will be only the second match that Casemiro misses for United this season, with the Brazil international absent for the 3–1 defeat at Brentford back in September following a red card picked up against Chelsea.
Casemiro has started all but three games for United this season and it’s notable that those matches have resulted in defeat for Amorim’s side. The shock second round humiliation at Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup was followed by defeats at Manchester City and then Brentford.
United will hope it’s not a fourth successive away loss without Casemiro this weekend.
Who Will Replace Casemiro for Man Utd?
Manuel Ugarte is who Amorim has turned to when omitting Casemiro from the lineup this season. The Uruguayan has hardly covered himself in glory when handed rare opportunities, however, with question marks continuing to be raised over his long-term future at Old Trafford.
Considering the strength of Villa’s midfield, which contains the likes of Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara, Amorim must make the right call, with Kobbie Mainoo the only other viable alternative to Casemiro and Ugarte.
The Englishman has been used sparingly this season amid ongoing uncertainty regarding his future, but he could be useful against the Villans on Sunday. Another snub would only strengthen Mainoo’s bargaining position as he looks towards a winter exit.