Why Cole Palmer Is Not Playing for Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Cole Palmer’s injury-riddled campaign was provided with another unwanted wrinkle as he was forced to sit out Chelsea’s trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The England international has been beset with fitness issues ever since last summer’s draining Club World Cup. Prior to Chelsea’s triumph in Gianni Infantino’s divisive brainchild, Palmer had missed three of 73 Premier League fixtures for the Blues. Sunday’s absence represented the 11th top-flight match he has been forced to sit out so far this season.

Palmer was not included in the Chelsea squad which battled to a scratchy Champions League victory over Pafos in midweek. Yet, Liam Rosenior downplayed that omission as nothing more than precautionary to combat a “minor” issue.

Chelsea’s new head coach predicted that Palmer had “a really good chance” to be involved for this weekend’s trip to Selhurst Park but the odds have not been in his favour.

Chelsea Confirmed Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)

Enzo Fernández will continue to play further up the pitch. | FotMob

Starting XI: Robert Sánchez; Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoît Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Moisés Caicedo; Estêvão, Enzo Fernández, Pedro Neto; João Pedro.

Substitutes: Teddy Sharman-Lowe (GK), Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Jorrel Hato, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Marc Guiu.

What Injury Does Cole Palmer Have?

Cole Palmer is still battling a minor issue. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

During Rosenior’s ultimately erroneous injury debrief, he revealed that Palmer was suffering from “a little bit of tightness in his thigh” during last weekend’s win over Brentford. The same issue has persisted.

The 23-year-old was oddly allowed to play the full 90 minutes against the Bees, although he celebrated his late penalty with nothing more extravagant than scratching his ear.

This led to rampant speculation surrounding his future in west London, with spurious reports of homesickness swiftly quashed by Rosenior, who hailed Palmer as “very, very happy to be here” earlier this week.

“There was frustration in the Brentford game—not because he isn’t happy here, but because he couldn’t perform at the level he wants to for the club,” the incoming coach explained, revealing that Palmer has been “in pain” during matches.

When Will Cole Palmer Be Fit Again?

Napoli await Chelsea next Wednesday. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

This is the ultimate question. Palmer was spotted in training in the immediate buildup to Chelsea’s capital clash, suggesting that the issue isn’t too grave.

The Blues do have a daunting Champions League fixture against reigning Serie A champions Napoli on the horizon next Wednesday, and there is an expectation within the club that he will be available for that crucial contest, per BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.

Palmer has only appeared in one Champions League match this season, scoring in Chelsea’s 3–1 defeat to Bayern Munich back in September. The Blues sit inside the top eight—which guarantees automatic qualification to the last 16, avoiding the gruelling two-legged knockout playoff—but only on goal difference.

Everyone from Paris Saint-Germain in sixth down to Atalanta in 13th are also wedged on 13 points.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP