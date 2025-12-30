Why Declan Rice Isn’t Playing for Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
Arsenal face a critical encounter with surprise Premier League title challengers Aston Villa on Tuesday night, but their assignment has been made more challenging by the absence of Declan Rice.
The Gunners, who were defeated by Villa in dramatic circumstances earlier in December, can move five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with victory at the Emirates Stadium, but their former manager Unai Emery has masterminded an 11-match winning streak for the Villans. Conquering them will prove a mighty task.
Rice has been integral to Arsenal’s success across all competitions this season as he continues to prove himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, with Mikel Arteta cursing his absence for such an important battle in the title race.
But why is the England international missing in the engine room?
Why Is Declan Rice Not Playing Against Aston Villa?
Rice will miss out on the clash with Villa due to a knee injury sustained in the weekend’s 2–1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. The 26-year-old was able to complete the match in which he was utilised at right back as a result of the absence of Jurriën Timber and Ben White, but has been omitted on Tuesday to avoid aggravating the issue.
Rice and the Arsenal staff were hopeful of his involvement against Villa, but the tight turnaround between festive fixtures resulted in the decision to leave him out of the squad entirely.
Fortunately for the Gunners, Timber returns against Villa at right back to battle the in-form Morgan Rogers, with Mikel Merino joining Martín Zubimendi and Martin Ødegaard in midfield. Still, Rice’s absence will be felt.
When Will Declan Rice Return for Arsenal?
The positive news from an Arsenal perspective is that Rice’s absence is expected to be “short-term” despite further tests needing to be carried out. The Gunners will certainly be keen to have their talismanic midfielder back in action as swiftly as possible.
Arsenal have some crunch fixtures on the horizon, beginning with a challenging trip to Bournemouth to kick off the new year. They then host defending champions Liverpool, one of only two teams to beat them this term, after which they have an FA Cup third round duel with Portsmouth and the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal with Chelsea.