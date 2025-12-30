SI

Why Declan Rice Isn’t Playing for Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

A major absence for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners but respite has been offered with a return.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Declan Rice will miss a critical encounter.
Declan Rice will miss a critical encounter. / David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal face a critical encounter with surprise Premier League title challengers Aston Villa on Tuesday night, but their assignment has been made more challenging by the absence of Declan Rice.

The Gunners, who were defeated by Villa in dramatic circumstances earlier in December, can move five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with victory at the Emirates Stadium, but their former manager Unai Emery has masterminded an 11-match winning streak for the Villans. Conquering them will prove a mighty task.

Rice has been integral to Arsenal’s success across all competitions this season as he continues to prove himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, with Mikel Arteta cursing his absence for such an important battle in the title race.

But why is the England international missing in the engine room?

Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed

Why Is Declan Rice Not Playing Against Aston Villa?

Declan Rice
Rice and his teammates were beaten by Villa earlier this month. / Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Rice will miss out on the clash with Villa due to a knee injury sustained in the weekend’s 2–1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. The 26-year-old was able to complete the match in which he was utilised at right back as a result of the absence of Jurriën Timber and Ben White, but has been omitted on Tuesday to avoid aggravating the issue.

Rice and the Arsenal staff were hopeful of his involvement against Villa, but the tight turnaround between festive fixtures resulted in the decision to leave him out of the squad entirely.

Fortunately for the Gunners, Timber returns against Villa at right back to battle the in-form Morgan Rogers, with Mikel Merino joining Martín Zubimendi and Martin Ødegaard in midfield. Still, Rice’s absence will be felt.

When Will Declan Rice Return for Arsenal?

Declan Rice, Mikel Arteta of Arsenal
Mikel Arteta (right) will want his star midfielder back as soon as possible. / Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The positive news from an Arsenal perspective is that Rice’s absence is expected to be “short-term” despite further tests needing to be carried out. The Gunners will certainly be keen to have their talismanic midfielder back in action as swiftly as possible.

Arsenal have some crunch fixtures on the horizon, beginning with a challenging trip to Bournemouth to kick off the new year. They then host defending champions Liverpool, one of only two teams to beat them this term, after which they have an FA Cup third round duel with Portsmouth and the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal with Chelsea.

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer