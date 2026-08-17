Why Do Elite European Teams Want Second-Tier U.S. Players?

Over 50 players from the United States are already set to lace up their cleats in European soccer this season, the vast majority of them coming originally from Major League Soccer, if not growing up in Europe and developing their skills in those clubs’ elite youth academies. Two more Americans appear headed across the pond to join the contingent, yet they will actually be coming from the second-division USL Championship, a league that sits a tier below Major League Soccer in the U.S. Soccer Pyramid.

On Monday, The Athletic’s Tom Bogert reported that 19-year-old forward Colton Swan and 28-year-old forward JJ Williams are set to move to the Scottish Premier League, with Swan joining Hibernian and Williams making his way to Hearts of Midlothian.

Separated by nearly a decade in age, neither has any significant MLS experience, yet both are bound for a European challenge. While Williams has eight MLS appearances through brief spells with the Columbus Crew and Atlanta United, moving to a Hearts side that narrowly missed out on the 2025-26 SPFL title feels like a massive step up.

Both moves raise several questions: Why would these European teams want second-tier U.S. players in particular? Alternatively, why are two players from the U.S. second tier moving abroad and not to MLS instead, when several teams like the Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami and more could use midseason help in attack? Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look.

Swan Brings Youthful Energy to Scottish Pressure

Colton Swan briefly played with Colorado Rapids II. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Amid the wave of youthful USMNT prospects, Colton Swan is one of the names to watch outside of the traditional MLS picture. Swan was raised in Detroit and won three state cups and a U.S. Youth Soccer championship. He also had a short stint with Colorado Rapids II in MLS Next Pro.

Swan played NCAA soccer, suiting up for Indiana University and earning a nod to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team after netting three goals and three assists in 19 games, including 11 starts. That short spell earned him his most recent run of games at the USL Championship-side Charleston Battery, where he’s proven himself for a European move.

This season, he has 11 goals and two assists in 20 games and has been a consistent presence in attack and transition. According to Bogert, MLS teams looked at bringing him in before Hibernian swooped in with a more enticing offer to head across the Atlantic Ocean.

Recently, Swan made his mark with the USMNT U20s, playing four games at the Concacaf U20 Championships, helping his nation qualify for the 2027 U20 World Cup in a run that saw them finish second in the competition behind Mexico. He may miss the U20 World Cup; however, he is in the mix for the USMNT U23 roster that will play at the LA 2028 Olympics.

While his numbers were impressive enough to warrant lukewarm MLS interest, the deal appears to arise from a partnership between the Battery and Hibernian established in 2020, which includes player development and scouting, to give Charleston players a straightforward link to Europe.

By moving to Europe, he will have the opportunity to play in the pressure cooker of Scottish soccer, and at this point in his career, the option to move back to the USL or MLS is also on the table if things do not go as planned. Hiberian’s interest will lie in the youthful spark Swan may or may not be able to produce.

Veteran Gets European Move After MLS Foray

JJ Williams played seven games with the Columbus Crew. | Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For JJ Williams, the move is much clearer. Hearts want more attacking depth, and in particular a more physical presence, after manager Wouter Vrancken has leaned on Claudio Braga, Landry Kabore, James Wilson and Amadou Ba-Sy through preseason and the first two weeks of the campaign.

Ba-Sy was taken off at halftime in a 6–2 win over Inverness CT, and Vrancken ripped into the 25-year-old, saying that he needed to adapt to the energy required in the Scottish league. Williams might bring exactly what Vrancken is looking for, given the USL veteran’s 6'5" frame and versatile goalscoring skillset.

A 𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙚 for JJ Williams as he slots home his 50th regular season goal! ⚓️ @RhodeIslandFC pic.twitter.com/p5Wf72GaQT — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) April 23, 2026

Thriving off an aggressive approach and known for making the most of crosses heaped into the box, Williams has also established himself as an ideal holdup striker and finisher, traits proven by his 30 goals in 78 appearances with Rhode Island FC since 2023.

For Williams, this chance to move to Europe is likely the last of its kind in his career. He will get the opportunity to play in front of raucous crowds for a team that hopes to enjoy another storybook season and to challenge for every trophy in Scotland.