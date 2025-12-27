Why Is Enzo Maresca Not on Touchline for Chelsea Against Aston Villa?
Chelsea face the unenviable task of ending Aston Villa’s 10-match winning streak on Saturday and their assignment is made all the more difficult by the absence of manager Enzo Maresca from the touchline.
The Blues have been in inconsistent from across recent weeks and Maresca will not be entirely sure which iteration of his team will turn up at Stamford Bridge this weekend. Villa, who are seven points above Chelsea having not lost since Nov. 1, will be aiming to take advantage of uncertainty in the home dressing room.
No matter how things unfold in west London, Maresca will not be able to influence the match from his usual position on the touchline, instead being forced to take residence high in the stands.
But why won’t the Italian be prowling his technical area against the Villans?
Why Maresca Is Not in the Dugout Against Aston Villa
Disciplinary issues have been a self-inflicted thorn in Chelsea’s side this season and Maresca has hardly set much of an example for his players. The 45-year-old was once again booked for voicing his frustrations in the 2–2 draw with Newcastle United last weekend—Maresca’s seventh yellow card of the season in all competitions and fifth in the Premier League.
As a result of his five domestic bookings, Maresca is serving a one-match touchline ban against Villa, meaning assistant manager Willy Caballero is expected to be the man relaying orders from the dugout.
Maresca has already served a touchline ban in the Premier League this season having been sent off for two yellow cards against Liverpool earlier this term—the second of which was received for his wild celebrations following Chelsea’s late winner. He was subsequently banned from the touchline during a 3–0 win over Nottingham Forest in October.
Maresca was also booked in Premier League games against Manchester United and Burnley, as well as Champions League outings against Bayern Munich and Barcelona, with his hot-headedness having translated on to the pitch.
Nobody has more than Chelsea’s four Premier League red cards this term, while their 35 yellow cards in the competition are only outdone by Bournemouth (42) and Tottenham Hotspur (44). They are committing the fourth-most fouls in the division per match.
Maresca was questioned about his disciplinary issues and those of his players prior to the Villa game, but insisted he was “very proud” that his team reflect him.
“Listen, the club this morning showed me a comment from some of you that said the team reflect the manager and I’m very proud of that. Because of the way the team is doing,” said the Chelsea boss.
“The youngest squad in the Premier League. You also have to allow them some mistakes in terms of growing. I think, yes, we have yellow cards, yes, we had some red cards, but I like to analyse different situations. For sure, it’s something we can do better.”