Why Erling Haaland Isn’t Starting for Man City vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester City host Crystal Palace on Wednesday desperately needing a win to keep up the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but they’ll have to do it without prolific goalscorer Erling Haaland in the starting lineup.

After a relatively slow start of the year, Haaland has caught fire during the run-in, bagging five goal contributions in City’s last four Premier League games. The Norwegian leads the Premier League Golden Boot race with 26 strikes, and he’s a vital reason why the Citizens still have a chance at lifting their seventh league title in the last nine seasons.

Man City must win their remaining three games and hope Arsenal drop points in either of their last two fixtures of the campaign to clinch the title. With no margin for error, it was a surprise when Haaland was omitted from the starting lineup against Palace.

But what’s the reason?

Man City Prioritizing FA Cup Final

City have a chance at silverware this weekend. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Haaland’s absence from the starting lineup against Crystal Palace isn’t injury-related but rather a precautionary measure. It seems like Pep Guardiola is prioritizing having his star striker rested and ready for the 2025–26 FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday at Wembley.

The Norwegian had a goal and an assist in City’s 3–0 win over Brentford over the weekend, and Guardiola will likely use him off the bench against Palace if needed.

Guardiola also made the risky decision to also bench starting attackers Rayan Cherki and Jérémy Doku. Meanwhile, Rodri and Nico O’Reilly, two more crucial City pieces as of late, aren’t even included in the squad against Oliver Glasner’s side.

Anything but a win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night would open the door for Arsenal to become Premier League champions with a win against Burnley next Monday.

Guardiola’s selection decisions could easily backfire, but City still have a wealth of talent to replace their regular starters.

Man City Confirmed XI vs. Crystal Palace

Omar Marmoush, who scored his first goal for City since early March at the weekend, will replace Haaland in the XI against Crystal Palace. Phil Foden and Savinho will get a chance to start as well, with Antoine Semenyo completing the attack.

For the first time since Jan. 4, Croatia international Joško Gvardiol is back and he’ll start at left back.

Summer signing Rayan Aït-Nouri will fill in for O’Reilly and push up higher on the field at left winger.

Man City starting XI vs. Crystal Palace (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Gvardiol, Guéhi, Khusanov, Nunes; Silva; Savinho, Semenyo, Foden, Aït-Nouri; Marmoush

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Aké, Dias, Kovačić, Cherki, Reijnders, Haaland, Doku

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