Why Fully Fit Cole Palmer Has Been Snubbed by England Boss Thomas Tuchel

England manager Thomas Tuchel reiterated his argument that Cole Palmer “misses too many opportunities to impress,” putting the omission of Chelsea’s playmaker down to his previous injuries and absences during international breaks.

Palmer has been a hot topic throughout Tuchel’s tenure. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder was a regular toward the end of Sir Gareth Southgate’s spell at the helm, notably scoring in the 2024 European Championship final defeat to Spain. However, an injury-riddled 2025–26 season limited his availability for the camps leading up to last summer’s World Cup, which Tuchel made him watch from home.

At the time, the blunt German coach explained that Palmer had been overlooked because of “a lack of individual form” for Chelsea and the opinion that he was “just not outstanding” on a rare set of outings in the March international break.

Tuchel called Palmer up for his first post-World Cup roster only to be disappointed by his swift withdrawal through injury. Chelsea’s No. 10 has since been fit and available for every club fixture this season. The club’s medical department reported to their England counterparts that Palmer remained entirely healthy ahead of this month’s Nations League fixtures, BBC Sport report.

Nevertheless, Tuchel still conspired to overlook the English player with the most goal contributions of the new Premier League season.

‘Not Personal’—Tuchel Explains Palmer’s England Omission

Thomas Tuchel (left) has rarely called upon Cole Palmer. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Tuchel insisted that this was a reflection on Palmer’s availability rather than his personality. Much like his successor Southgate, Tuchel values the experience of a player in the existing international setup. After missing the bonding sessions at the World Cup and the elongated September-October set of fixtures, the England boss felt compelled to stick with what he had.

“We are speaking now about a player that is not in camp,” Tuchel told assembled media. “It counts when you are in camp and I just said last time that he misses too many opportunities to impress. It was a long camp, it was two and a half weeks and the players and the boys who were in camp built something extraordinary.

“That’s why the credit goes to them, the trust is for them. If you are in camp, this is your chance to impress.

“So it’s not personal and of course we will never assume that Cole is not in the mindset to come and desperate to play for his country, but the competition is on and the players who were in camp did an amazing job and kept their place.”

England’s Potential No. 10s for November Break

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Josh King (Fulham)

Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Morgan Rogers (Chelsea)

“We have enough No. 10s and we stick to the guys who were in the previous camp because we were happy with the two and a half weeks we had together,” Tuchel added.

However, it wasn’t entirely a question of continuity. Tuchel called up Fulham playmaker Josh King for the first time this month, theoretically taking one of the slots entitled to Palmer. Tuchel argued that the 19-year-old was instead being named for a different position.

“We have Josh King as a new player in there, but I want to see him on both wings,” the German coach explained. “He is kind of an extra player and he can play all four positions.”

Will Tuchel Ever Call Up Palmer?

Cole Palmer hasn’t played for England since March 2026. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

While Palmer’s international future may not look so bright right now, this decision was not the final nail in the coffin of his England career.

“The door is always open,” Tuchel assured. “Nothing has changed.”

Tuchel’s closed door policy ensures that Palmer will have to partially rely upon his compatriots under-performing—but that is very much a possibility. Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, for instance, was dropped this month after a “difficult spell,” according to Tuchel.

Palmer’s personal objectives remain unchanged: playing as well as he can for Chelsea. There is every chance that a strong run of form (and sustained fitness) over the festive period earns him some minutes in March. The real issue for Palmer and any other English No. 10 is convincing Tuchel that they are better than Real Madrid’s regal Jude Bellingham, who threatens to occupy that shirt and position for the next decade, at least.