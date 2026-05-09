Why Florian Wirtz Isn’t Playing for Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Florian Wirtz’s patchy debut season at Liverpool was dealt another hurdle on Saturday by his surprise omission against Chelsea, which was reportedly due to illness.

The record-breaking summer recruit endured an understandably slow adaptation to English soccer—although not many would have predicted his wait for a first goal to stretch past Christmas Day—before striking upon some strong form in January. However, since a burst of six goals and three assists in 11 games, Wirtz has only scored once more in three months.

The impish playmaker was bullied out of last weekend’s damaging derby defeat to Manchester United, operating as a false nine in tandem with Dominik Szoboszlai who predictably outshone his ephemeral teammate. Now Wirtz won’t get the chance to respond to that latest disappointment while he feels under the weather, as first revealed by The Athletic’s James Pearce. It was clarified by BBC Sport as a case of a stomach bug.

Wirtz missed Wednesday’s training session after feeling “a bit unwell,” as Arne Slot revealed during his prematch press conference. However, the Dutch boss downplayed concerns about any unavailability for this weekend by assuring fans the costly Germany international had since returned to training.

Liverpool’s Confirmed Lineup vs. Chelsea

The Reds to take on Chelsea 🔴 #LIVCHE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 9, 2026

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoha; Cody Gakpo.

Substitutes: Freddie Woodman (GK), Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Federico Chiesa, Trey Nyoni, Kieran Morrison, Mor Talla Ndiaye, Will Wright, Alexander Isak.

The absence of Wirtz coincided with another change of system for Slot. The Dutch boss appeared to ditch his double false nine system which had mixed success in the 3–2 reverse at Old Trafford, turning to a natural winger in the form of Rio Ngumoha to replace the floating figure of Wirtz.

This shift also saw Szoboszlai restored to his favored attacking midfield role with Jeremie Frimpong retained at right wing. The natural right back was forced back into the forward line given the continued absence of Mohamed Salah, who only has three more chances to make another appearance for Liverpool before his pre-planned summer departure.

Huge Double Injury Boost for Liverpool

Finally there was a chance for Arne Slot to give a thumbs up. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Salah may not have been back, but Slot was able to usher in two much-needed returnees. Giorgi Mamardashvili had belatedly recovered from a gash to his knee to feature for the first time in three weeks while Alexander Isak was fit enough to make the bench.

The Premier League’s most expensive player of all time was a surprise absentee against Manchester United with what Slot belittled as a “really small” groin injury. Clearly, it wasn’t small enough to make him available for selection from the first whistle on Saturday.

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