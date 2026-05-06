Why Half the Planet May Not Be Able to Watch 2026 World Cup

Fans in China and India, whose combined population hits a staggering 2.88 billion people, might have no way of watching the 2026 World Cup this summer due to broadcasting rights disputes.

Tuning into the biggest spectacle in soccer is already going to be tough enough for certain fanbases across the globe. Extreme time differences ensure matches in North America kick off in the middle of the night for countries like Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia, among others.

Still, supporters in those countries can at least set alarms to catch all the action. Those in China and India, though, currently will not have that option for the showpiece event.

According to Reuters, India is at an impasse with FIFA over broadcasting rights, while China has yet to make any progress toward a deal. With the World Cup just five weeks away, neither country has a broadcast agreement in place.

Breaking Down India, China’s World Cup Broadcast Disputes

The 2026 World Cup consists of an expanded 104 matches for fans to watch. | Cheng Xin/Getty Images

FIFA already has broadcast agreements with 175 countries locked in ahead of the World Cup. FOX Sports holds the rights in the U.S., while BBC Sport and ITV share the honor in the U.K. In Australia, SBS is the home of the tournament, as is Match TV in Russia.

Yet both India and China, the world’s two most populous nations, remain without an official broadcaster. According to Reuters, a Reliance-Disney joint venture offered $20 million for World Cup rights, but FIFA, who initially sought $100 million, struck down the bid.

Now, the governing body reportedly dropped its asking price to $60 million, the same amount Reliance secured the broadcasting rights for the 2022 World Cup.

While negotiations stall in India, little appear to be taking place in China. For the last two World Cups, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV secured the exclusive broadcasting rights and had promotional content and sponsorships in place well in advance.

For the 2026 edition, China is still without a deal, which is considered “unusual” at this stage.

FIFA Respond to Broadcast Concerns

Gianni Infantino and FIFA are running out of time to strike a deal. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

FIFA released the following statement to Reuters regarding the lack of progress in both India and China: “Discussions in China and India regarding the sale ⁠of media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are ongoing and must remain confidential at this stage.”

It goes without saying that FIFA will likely prioritize getting deals across the finish line for both countries in the build-up to this summer’s competition. After all, the governing body confirmed China accounted for 49.8% of all viewing hours on digital and social platforms during the 2022 World Cup.

In terms of television audiences, China accounted for 17.7% and India 2.9%, combining for 22.6% of ​total global reach for the Qatar edition of the competition.

Whatever deals might happen, they must happen rather quickly, considering the World Cup kicks off on June 11. There is not much time for back-and-forth negotiations, finalizing deals, selling advertisements and more before all the action unfolds.

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