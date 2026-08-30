Why Harry Maguire Had to Miss for Man Utd to Score Go-Ahead Goal vs. Ipswich

Manchester United had to come from behind in search of a first Premier League win of the new 2026–27 season. But the Red Devils ultimately benefited from a significant slice of luck that allowed the go-ahead goal forced by Harry Maguire to stand.

United initially trailed because of a wonderfully controlled first-half strike from Ipswich left back Leif Davis. Bruno Fernandes canceled out that advantage when Marcelino Núñez slipped in midfield to gift Michael Carrick’s team a three-on-one breakaway.

The Red Devils then responded in the second half by coming out of the gate at 100 mph and scored a second goal when Maguire won the ball on the edge of the box. The center back showed impressive ambition by driving into the penalty area and unleashing a shot that found its way into the net because of a massive deflection off Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves.

Intriguingly, had Maguire actually directed his effort on target, it would not have counted.

Man Utd Benefit From ‘Own Goal Loophole’

Harry Maguire took the shot that ended up in the Ipswich net. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Maguire’s shot was not on target, which rendered it an own goal by Greaves instead. That then became the crucial point which allowed the goal to stand.

The contentious issue was the ball striking Maguire’s arm directly beforehand as he won possession. This could have conceivably been flagged for handball but due to the technicality that he didn’t actually score the goal himself—and it was deemed to be an “accidental” offense—the indiscretion was overlooked by VAR.

According to the Laws of the Game: “It is an offense if a player scores in the opponents’ goal ... immediately after the ball has touched their hand/arm, even if accidental.”

Maguire would have been accidentally guilty had he gone on to score. But as he dragged his shot wide, it was given the green light. Ironically, a better quality finish from Maguire that didn’t need the help of a deflection in order to ripple the net would have meant it being disallowed by the officials.

Harry Maguire (right) did appear to handle the ball in the build-up to United’s second goal. | X/Sky SportsPL

The Premier League Match Center confirmed the following: “The referee’s call of goal for Manchester United was checked and confirmed by VAR—with it deemed that Maguire was not the immediate goalscorer after an accidental handball.”

VAR told on-field referee Craig Pawson: “It’s an own goal and the accidental handball is not punishable, so we recommend you award the goal.”

Maguire didn’t make his body unnaturally bigger while challenging for the ball, instinctively bringing his arms to his chest. Had the incident occurred in another passage of play without the same consequence, the referee likely wouldn’t have blown for a free kick.

“It weren’t a handball on purpose, that’s for sure,” Maguire argued after the game, adding: “We deserved that little bit of luck.”