Why Is the World Cup Played Every Four Years?

The World Cup is the biggest sporting tournament on the planet, watched by billions every time it rolls around once every four years.

In fact, the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, which saw Argentina beat France on penalties as Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the trophy, remains the most-viewed sporting event of all time, with an estimated 5.4 billion people tuning in from around the world. That number could be smashed once the viewing figures for the 2026 final between Spain and Argentina are confirmed.

Given its enormous popularity, you may be wondering: why isn’t the World Cup held more often? Well, there’s more than one reason for that ...

Why Is the World Cup Held Every Four Years?

The 2026 World Cup will be a spectacle throughout the United States this summer. | Solrac Santiago/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There are several reasons why the World Cup is held only once every four years.

First and foremost is the sheer scale of the tournament. Organizing a World Cup requires years of preparation, from scheduling fixtures and selecting venues to building the infrastructure needed to host millions of fans, including stadium upgrades, transport systems, fan zones, hotels and security measures.

For the 2026 World Cup—which was hosted across three countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico—the planning was even more complex, with several stadiums undergoing renovations worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Another major factor is qualification. Teams from FIFA’s six confederations—UEFA, CONMEBOL, Concacaf, CAF, AFC and OFC—must battle through lengthy qualifying campaigns to reach the finals. Those matches need to be carefully worked around domestic league schedules and existing international competitions.

Player welfare also plays a huge role. Modern soccer stars already deal with packed schedules featuring league games, domestic cups, European tournaments, international fixtures and, for some, competitions like the Club World Cup. Continental tournaments such as the Euros, Copa América, AFCON and Asian Cup are also played between World Cups.

If the tournament were held more frequently, the calendar would become almost impossible to manage, increasing the risk of burnout and injuries while likely lowering the overall quality of play at the tournament itself.

Lastly, the World Cup’s four-year cycle also aligns with the Olympic Games. Since the first tournament in 1930, FIFA has traditionally staged the World Cup midway between two Olympics to avoid a clash between the world’s two biggest sporting events—a system that remains in place today.

Could the World Cup Be Held More Often?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, previously explored the idea of holding the World Cup every two years instead of every four, after the proposal was floated by Saudi Arabia’s football federation.

Following a feasibility study, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the move was possible and could even be “positive for a big part of the world,” with projections suggesting member nations could earn an additional $19 million from a biennial tournament.

The proposal, however, faced fierce opposition from UEFA and several other confederations, as well as players, managers and domestic leagues, many of whom argued the soccer calendar was already overcrowded.

Ultimately, due to the intensity of the backlash, the idea was shelved.

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