Why Kai Havertz Is Not Playing for Arsenal in Crucial Brentford Clash

All eyes are on Arsenal for Thursday’s sole Premier League fixture, but the Gunners will have to re-establish their six-point advantage at the top of the table without Kai Havertz.

Victory for Manchester City on Wednesday night slashed Arsenal’s cushion to just three points as they prepare for an awkward away day across London. Brentford are currently seventh in the standings having overperformed under Keith Andrews and have lost just twice on home soil in the Premier League.

Injuries add an extra layer to Arsenal’s challenge at the Gtech Community Stadium, with a host of first-teamers likely to sit out a crucial encounter.

One of those missing is Havertz, whose recent return from a lengthy injury layoff had provided a major boost for Mikel Arteta. But the German is back on the sidelines for Thursday’s game.

Why Is Kai Havertz Missing for Brentford Clash?

Kai Havertz is back on the sidelines. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Unfortunately for the unlucky 26-year-old, a fresh setback has forced a return to the treatment room. Havertz has played six games since his comeback from a five-month absence, even providing four goal contributions over the past few weeks, but his progress has been halted by a muscle injury.

BBC Sport report his latest ailment will see him sidelined for at least two weeks, making him likely to miss four matches in total for the Gunners. The first is the trip to Brentford, followed by an FA Cup fourth round clash with Wigan Athletic and subsequent Premier League games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Havertz’s injury blow causes further issues for Arteta, who is already without several injured stars. During his pre-match press conference, he hinted at a possible return for Bukayo Saka and the appearance of Leandro Trossard after his withdrawal due to injury against Sunderland at the weekend, but neither is guaranteed to feature.

Elsewhere, captain Martin Ødegaard is also missing and youngster Max Dowman won’t return to training until next week. Mikel Merino is also out for around three to five months following surgery on a foot injury.

Havertz had been deployed in midfield since his comeback to the team and with Ødegaard and Merino missing, Arteta finds himself short of options in the engine room against Brentford. Martín Zubimendi and Declan Rice are certain to feature, with Eberechi Eze most likely to replace his injured teammates.

