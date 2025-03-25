Why Lionel Messi Isn't Playing for Argentina vs. Brazil
Argentina will once again be without their captain Lionel Messi when they take on Brazil at Mâs Monumental Stadium.
Fresh off securing a hard-fought 0–1 victory over Uruguay, Argentina now must face a star-studded Brazil team to close out the March international break. Brazil and Argentina have clashed 114 times over the years and now are gearing up to play the 115th edition of the heated rivalry.
La Albiceleste can punch their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as long as they do not lose to the Seleção. Recent history is on Argentina's side for the match; La Albiceleste have not suffered a defeat against Brazil since 2019.
Still, Lionel Scaloni's men will have a tall task in front of them, especially without Messi available to help the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners secure a positive result against Brazil.
Messi is sidelined with a minor muscle injury and therefore cannot play against Brazil. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was forced to withdraw from Argentina's squad ahead of the March international break due to the injury.
Without Messi even on the bench against the Seleção, Argentina will have to rely on Julián Alvarez and Thiago Almada. The two players linked up for Argentina's match-winner against Uruguay at the Estadio Centenario.
Concerns are beginning to mount over Messi's fitness for both club and country. The 37-year-old missed 15 matches for Inter Miami last season and already sat out of three this season. Messi also could not finish the 2024 Copa América final due to an ankle injury, and has now missed four of Argentina's last eight CONMEBOL qualifiers.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup still over a year away, Argentina will prioritize keeping Messi as healthy as possible ahead of soccer's biggest tournament. Despite his age, Messi is still La Albiceleste's best player and an irreplaceable part of Scaloni's squad.