Why Lionel Messi Isn’t Attending 2026 Ballon d’Or Ceremony

Lionel Messi was a Ballon d’Or nominee for the 17th time in 2026, but the trophy’s all-time record recipient has not graced this year’s ceremony in London with his presence.

The eight-time winner, first nominated all the way back in 2006 after a maiden European crown with Barcelona, was named on the 2026 shortlist for the first time in three years. He last featured—and won—in 2023 in the wake of leading Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup.

Since moving his club career to Major League Soccer, outside the elite environment of Europe’s top five league and the UEFA Champions League, Messi’s recent nominations have been determined by his achievements with Argentina—that was also the case when he won in 2021, lifting the Copa América that year as his first senior international trophy.

This year, Messi scored eight goals at the World Cup and played in another final. Things might have been different had Argentina defeated Spain at MetLife Stadium, but La Albiceleste fell short and Messi hasn’t really been part of the Ballon d’Or winner conversation.

In the knowledge that he wasn’t going to win, combined with Inter Miami having a match this week—against FC Cincinnati—making that lengthy round trip to London for the Monday night ceremony was just not worth Messi’s time or energy.

Where Was Lionel Messi Instead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or Ceremony?

¡LA SONRISA DE MESSI! La felicidad de Leo, que disfruta de una nueva edición de la Messi Cup.



📺 Mirá TODA la 🏆 #MessiCup por ESPN en el Plan Premium de #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/DbsiUpBoEP — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) October 26, 2026

Rather than attend yet another Ballon d’Or ceremony, Messi opted to watch his self-titled Messi Cup unfold. The former Barcelona prodigy launched his youth tournament last year and was in Miami to watch 16 different U-16 teams compete.

The likes of Inter Miami, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, River Plate, Inter Milan, Newell's Old Boys and Atlético Madrid were involved last year and have been joined by Arsenal, Ajax, Benfica, Palmeiras, Boca Juniors, Independiente del Valle, Flamengo, and UE Cornellà this time around.

Messi’s Focus on Inter Miami

Inter Miami still have important matches to play. | Elsa/Getty Images

A non-stop flight from Miami to London is around nine hours, which means approximately 18 hours in the air, exclusive of other travel time to and from the airport.

Messi was on the field for Inter Miami on Saturday in a defeat to Red Bull New York, which means he would have had to travel on Sunday, before the ceremony on Monday night. Tuesday would have been his day to return to Florida, with Miami hosting Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Could Messi potentially sit out the Cincinnati game to make it easier? He could, but there is little to gain. The 2026 MLS regular season only has three rounds of matches to go, but Miami still have something to play for because the higher their position in the final standings, the more favorable the opponent will be in round one of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Nashville SC have already clinched the 2026 Supporters’ Shield, but Miami can place as high as second in the Eastern Conference. The Herons sit third, as it stands, but are level on points with the second-place New England Revolution. Whichever is second at the end goes into the playoff bracket against the seventh-ranked team. Third place gets sixth. It might not make much difference, but these are the super fine margins that can influence things.

Why would Miami and Messi not do everything in their power to make that happen—even if that means skipping a glitzy night like the Ballon d’Or ceremony?