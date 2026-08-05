Why Luis Suarez Isn't Playing for Inter Miami vs. Atletico de San Luis

Luis Suárez is one of the greatest strikers of his generation, but his career has been imbued with controversy.

After a mightily successful career in Europe, the Uruguayan center forward opted to join former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in late 2023. The 39-year-old won the MLS Cup in his second season with the franchise and then extended his contract in Dec. 2025.

However, despite the reduced level of competition—relative to Europe’s premier divisions—Suárez’s ferocious competitive spirit has continued to rear its ugly head in Miami.

The Herons have gotten used to winning since the superstars rocked up to enjoy some Floridian sun in their career twilights. So when the Seattle Sounders thrashed them 3–0 in last year’s Leagues Cup final, they reacted with petulance and nastiness.

Why Luis Suárez Is Suspended for 2026 Leagues Cup

Miami attacker Luis Suárez (right) in conflict with Seattle Sounders head of security. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Seattle’s postgame celebrations at Lumen Field were marred by a brawl between both sets of players, and Suárez unsurprisingly was one of the chief antagonists.

The veteran striker was captured spitting at Sounders staff member Gene Ramirez following an altercation. Suárez later apologized for his behavior on Instagram, but was nonetheless slapped with a six-match Leagues Cup ban.

Major League Soccer banned him for three games from its competition, too.

As a result of the suspension, Suárez will miss the entirety of Miami’s 2026 Leagues Cup campaign, even if they reach the final.

Luis Suárez has been on fire recently for Inter Miami. | Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Rueing his star striker’s absence, manager Guillermo Hoyas, appointed to the role in April, said Suárez cannot be replaced: “Luis is irreplaceable,” he told reporters on Tuesday (via ESPN). “They are players that mark the path.”

While Suárez’s output dipped in 2025, he’s been in excellent form this year, and would’ve entered Wednesday’s league phase game having scored seven times in his previous four matches.

“It’s a shame because Luis’s level is very high," Hoyos added. “He helps us not only with goals but with assists and the work. Like the great players of the world, he will be missed. You cannot replace him. We have to compete.”

Miami gets their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign underway at Nu Stadium against Liga MX’s Atlético de San Luis.

Lionel Messi Ready for First Inter Miami Start After World Cup

Messi trained with the rest of the roster on Tuesday. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It was during the 2023 Leagues Cup when Lionel Messi confirmed to North American audiences just how special he is.

The Argentine continues to blossom at a freakish level as he nears 40, with his latest World Cup campaign worthy of a second Golden Ball. Messi finished with eight goals and carried a flawed Argentina to the final again, but Spain proved too good at MetLife Stadium.

He enjoyed a two-week break after the crushing defeat, but was back in action for the Herons against the Columbus Crew in their final MLS outing before the Leagues Cup. Messi was a 52nd minute substitute in the 2–2 draw.

Thus, the 39-year-old is expected to return to Hoyos’s XI for Wednesday’s match. Without Suárez and stricken striker Germán Berterame, Miami desperately need the Argentinian great.

Rodrigo De Paul was also back in action against the Crew, partnering new recruit Casemiro in midfield.