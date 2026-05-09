Why Man Utd’s Casemiro, Benjamin Sesko Aren’t Playing Against Sunderland

As Manchester United head to Sunderland on Saturday, two key players will be missing from the lineup: Casemiro and Benjamin Šeško.

Šeško was an expected absentee, as the striker was removed from proceedings at half time against Liverpool last Sunday. Speaking on Friday, interim manager Michael Carrick said the Slovenia international has been dealing with a nagging shin injury and was likely to miss out on the weekend’s match.

Casemiro, however, was a shock absentee for the trip to the Stadium of Light. The Brazilian star midfielder has reportedly suffered a “minor injury”, but he is anticipated to be fit enough to return to action next week for his final match at Old Trafford as a Red Devil.

With the two stars sidelined, Carrick was forced to make some major changes to the lineup. Joshua Zirkzee replaces United’s leading goal scorer at the No. 9 for his first start of the Carrick era, meanwhile Mason Mount earns his first start in the midfield under Carrick, flanked by Amad and Matheus Cunha. Mount will play in front of captain Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo in the midfield, given Manuel Ugarte is also absent after picking up a knock in training this week.

What Does This Mean for Man Utd?

Manchester United will miss both stars in Saturday’s match. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

The absences of Casemiro and Šeško are not detrimental, especially given both seem to be minor.

Carrick’s side are in good positioning too, completing their first league double over Liverpool in a decade last weekend with 3–2 victory, which sealed No. 3 United’s spot in Champions League play next season—their main ambition coming into the 2025–26 season. They are on course for their best league campaign since 2022–23, ranking among the division’s most productive teams since Carrick took charge, despite a couple of blips.

With three games left of the campaign (including Saturday’s bout with Sunderland), Carrick is no doubt motivated to finish league play on a positive note in hopes of taking on the managerial job long-term; however, he also expressed his trust in the full roster and, thus, his interest in experimenting with the lineup, especially given the low stakes.

“I think every player in the squad has been absolutely fantastic, I have to say,” Carrick said at his press conference on Thursday.

“Some have played a lot more than others and I understand from a professional and a playing point of view it can be difficult, but the togetherness and the support that the players have shown, certainly each other, is great to see.”

He added: “It’s the balance that we've made the most of really, so coming into these games it's something we're aware of. I think it's really something we're keen on playing well and still trying to get good results as well, but it's definitely something to be aware of.”

He will fulfill that intention on Saturday with the inclusion of Zirkzee and Mount.

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