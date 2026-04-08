Why Man Utd Players Are So Desperate for Michael Carrick to Get Permanent Job

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo have both cited Michael Carrick’s previous experience of playing for Manchester United as one of the key factors in the roster-wide consensus that the former midfielder is the “right man” for the job.

The retired England international has transformed United’s fortunes since taking on his second caretaker spell in the middle of January. The Red Devils have amassed 23 points from his 10 Premier League matches at the helm, the best record in the division over this period.

United are not only winning but playing well. A shift away from Ruben Amorim’s complicated 3-4-2-1 to a more straightforward 4-2-3-1 with blunt instructions has righted this listing ship.

Carrick’s contract only lasts until the end of the season and, having been burned by hastily extending Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s deal, United are in no rush to make any permanent appointments just yet. However, the minds of the players have been made up.

“We think he’s the right man [to get the job],” Amad told assembled reporters from United’s mid-season training camp in the Republic of Ireland.

Carrick Benefitting From Intangibles Amorim Never Had

Amad Diallo (left) and Michael Carrick have a strong bond. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The main appeal appears to be his history as a former Manchester United player. Carrick spent 12 years in Old Trafford’s midfield, amassing 464 appearances while collecting every available trophy. When he hung up his boots in 2018, he immediately joined the club’s coaching staff, receiving a whistle and some headache tablets from then-manager José Mourinho.

While Amorim can better Carrick’s managerial record in terms of total experience and trophies amassed, the fact that it came exclusively in Portugal rather than the specific corner of east Manchester is upheld as a something akin to a criminal offense.

“He [Carrick] knows the club, played for the club and has great experience to manage this club.” Amad Diallo

Mbeumo also pointed to Carrick knowing “the journey” and “the DNA” of Manchester United. “I think it’s been easier because he knew the ‘house’ so it has been great to work under him.” Quite what that means in reality is not so clear.

The inference is that United is such a unique setup that only someone with an intricate working knowledge of the club’s history can possibly master this fickle beast. That didn’t work out so well for Solskjær in the end.

Michael Carrick’s Man Utd Career in Numbers

Statistic Michael Carrick Tenure 2006–18 Games 464 Goals 24 Assists 35 Trophies 5x Premier League, 1x Champions League, 1x Europa League, 1x Club World Cup, 1x FA Cup, 3x League Cup

Soft Touch Helps United’s Cool-Headed Coach

Michael Carrick is softly spoken character. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Beyond knowing where to park and the names of the on-site staff, Carrick has been credited with the more impressive skill of being able to bond with his squad.

“He has not been here long but he has been doing very good and his relationship with the players is very good,” Amad beamed. Mbeumo struck a similar tone: “He knows how to talk to us as well.”

Bruno Fernandes gave a bit more detail on what this dialogue can look like in a separate interview. “Michael came in with the right ideas of giving the players responsibility, but also some freedom to take the responsibility on the pitch for the decisions that are needed,” the Portuguese playmaker explained.

“Sometimes you need this kind of manager [to] bring the club [to] where they belong,” Amad blindly insisted. “I think the club will decide at the end of the season [but] my honest opinion is we’re really happy to have him as a manager and he’s doing well.”

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