Why Martin Odegaard Isn't Playing For Arsenal vs. Wolves

There was once a time, not so long ago, in fact, when Arsenal supporters couldn’t bear the thought of the Gunners operating without their captain.

Martin Ødegaard was the beating heart of an Arsenal team that rather swiftly evolved from top-four hopefuls into perennial title contenders. In 2022–23, their breakthrough campaign with Mikel Arteta at the helm, Ødegaard recorded 22 Premier League goal contributions, including 15 goals—the most in a single-season by a midfielder since the competition’s inauguration.

The Nordic playmaker followed that up with 18 goal contributions in a more impressive 2023–24 season for Arsenal as a collective, but we’ve seen since the skipper’s influence dwindle somewhat.

Injuries have played a significant part, but there’s been a sense of the Gunners needing to evolve further, potentially past Ødegaard, to make the final leap. Suddenly, his lack of power in transition became a notable issue; his tendency to delay around the opposition’s box a source of frustration.

2025–26 is on course to be Ødegaard‘s quietest full season at Arsenal, yet it may end with the Gunners as champions. The captain’s absence as a result of several injuries this season hasn’t exactly been hard felt, but his latest fitness setback arrives at a time when Arteta is lacking in reserves.

Why Martin Ødegaard Isn’t Playing vs. Wolves

The captain has dwindled in influence. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Ødegaard completed the second half against Brentford last Thursday, having replaced Eberechi Eze at the break, but was seen limping towards the end of a gruelling contest in west London. Explaining the knock he’d sustained, Arsenal’s captain said, "Hopefully it’s not too bad. We’ll see how it goes in the build-up to today's game [4–0 win vs. Wigan Athletic] and over the next few days.

"I tried to clear the ball as it came down, but instead kicked into the player a bit, and ended up over-stretching my leg, which pinched the knee."

Ødegaard didn’t feature in the FA Cup on Sunday, and Arteta has confirmed that his captain also won’t be fit for Wednesday night’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, where Arsenal have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points.

However, the boss is hopeful Ødegaard will return in time for Sunday’s north London derby.

How Mikel Arteta Can Replace Ødegaard

Arteta will turn to one of two Englishmen. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal are also without Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino through injury, although the former is also in with a chance of facing Spurs, while a natural replacement in Ethan Nwaneri was sent to Marseille on loan during the January transfer window.

Arteta called upon Eberechi Eze against Brentford, but the summer addition was hauled off following an uninspired opening 45 minutes. Eze has had one big day out in Arsenal colours—against Spurs in November—but produced little else. He was excellent early on against Wigan at the weekend, though.

Eze is the obvious replacement, but Bukayo Saka’s success in a central position on Sunday may convince Arteta to stick with the star winger in a less familiar role at Molineux. With Noni Madueke a viable option instead of Saka on the right, Arsenal could have all three England internationals working in harmony behind a lone striker up top.

