Why Matheus Cunha’s ‘Handball’ Goal for Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest Was Allowed

The explanation provided by referee Michael Salisbury was drowned out by a jubliant Old Trafford crowd.

Once the official had revealed that Matheus Cunha’s go-ahead goal for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest would be allowed to stand despite some suspicious handling from Bryan Mbeumo, the 70,000 in attendance on Sunday weren’t interested to listen to the reason why.

Manchester United’s legendary former player and boyhood fan Gary Neville, however, was so incensed by a decision which he branded an “absolute shocker” he may very well have been interested to learn why it was deemed correct.

Diogo Dalot’s cross 10 minutes into the second half of United’s Premier League clash with Forest caught everyone by surprise—including Mbeumo, who was not expecting the visiting defenders to all miss their kicks. In an attempt to control the delivery, United’s striker raised his knee, although that only served to divert the ball upwards, where he trapped it between his hip and right arm.

Mbeumo’s subsequent shot was blocked and Cunha tucked in the rebound.

VAR Matthew Donohue spent almost two minutes reviewing every angle of the footage while United’s players refrained from celebrating before sending Salisbury across to the pitchside monitor. The referee would need another 90 seconds to make up his mind before sticking with the original decision of goal.

Timeline of VAR Drama

54:59 —Mbeumo scores and stops celebrating

—Mbeumo scores and stops celebrating 56:49 —On-field review recommended

—On-field review recommended 58:23—Referee announces his decision to the crowd

As the on-pitch official would try to explain to the Old Trafford crowd, Mbeumo’s “handball offense is accidental, therefore the final decision is goal.”

Law 12 in the FA Handbook stresses that “not every touch of a player’s hand/arm with the ball is an offense.” In 2021, it was decided that players would no longer be penalized for an accidental handball which leads to a teammate scoring a goal or having a goalscoring chance.

Had Mbeumo himself scored, it would have been chalked off, but because Cunha snaffled up the opening, United were allowed to go 2–1 up.

‘An Absolute Shocker’—Gary Neville Goes on the Attack

Gary Neville did not hide his anger. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Neville was so convinced that Salisbury was going to disallow Cunha’s goal he implored the official to get on with it while watching him make his statement as part of the U.K. broadcast of the fixture on Sky Sports. Once he had it clarified that the goal would stand, Neville lost it. “That’s an absolute shocker is every single way,” he howled.

“Manchester United celebrate, Cunha’s doing a samba in front of the Stretford End, but honestly, that is ridiculous.

“The amount of time that’s taken. The VAR have been quite clear to the referee. They’ve said, ‘This should be disallowed. He’s handballed it, he’s controlled it with his arm and he’s brought it into play.’ The referee has gone over to that screen and overruled VAR.

“I can’t believe what I’ve just seen, I’ll be really honest with you. For me, that is a handball.”

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