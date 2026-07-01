Why is Mexico vs. Ecuador Round of 32 Match Delayed—World Cup

The start of the round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca was delayed on Tuesday night due to a thunderstorm rocking the southernmost part of Mexico City.

Dark clouds began covering the sky three hours before the start of the match, and two hours before kick-off, the sky opened up and a torrential downpour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, started coming down.

The rain refused to stop over the next hour, and 40 minutes before the scheduled start of the match at 9 p.m. ET, a clear message appeared on the screens at the Azteca: “The match has been delayed.”

“Continue the party, but stay calm and stay in your seats,” was the message that blared from the Estadio Azteca speakers.

What Time Will Mexico vs. Ecuador Kick-Off?

Mexico had a dreamy group stage campaign. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

The match will now kick off at 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. PST / 10 p.m. EST / 3 a.m. BST).

FIFA’s protocol for inclement weather suggests that all action on the pitch must be suspended for at least 30 minutes.

Both Javier Aguirre and Sebastián Beccacece’s sides were about to step onto the pitch to warm-up when it was announced the game would be delayed.

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