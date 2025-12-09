Why Moises Caicedo Can Play for Chelsea in the Champions League Despite Ban
Chelsea have sorely missed Moisés Caicedo, their midfield enforcer, in recent matches.
The Ecuador international has been integral to Chelsea’s success this season as he solidifies his place as the best midfielder in the Premier League, but the Blues have been without him of late.
A three-game suspension was handed to the 24-year-old following his straight red card against Arsenal and he missed the subsequent defeat to Leeds United and draw with Bournemouth. Chelsea have not been the same without him.
However, Caicedo will be available to face Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, despite the fixture falling within his three-game suspension window.
So, why is Caicedo free to play in Bergamo?
Why Moisés Caicedo Can Play for Chelsea Against Atalanta
The answer is simple: Caicedo’s suspension only applies to domestic matches. The three-game ban is served in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup, with the Chelsea midfielder having already been suspended for two matches.
Domestic bans don’t carry over to UEFA competition and European bans are also not applicable in domestic competitions. The latter was the case for João Pedro earlier in the season after a red card against Benfica didn’t prevent him from playing the following Premier League game against Liverpool.
As a result, Caicedo is available for selection against Atalanta in a crucial Champions League encounter for Enzo Maresca’s side against the resurgent Italians. He will be well-rested for the clash and should help shore things up for the Blues.
When Does Moisés Caicedo Return From Premier League Suspension?
Unfortunately for Chelsea, they will once again lose Caicedo this coming weekend. The clash at home to Everton on Saturday will be the final match in his suspension as the west Londoners seek only a second league victory since the end of the November international break.
Caicedo will then be able to return for Chelsea’s Carabao Cup quarterfinal against League One Cardiff City on Dec. 16, although whether he will be utilised in the match remains to be seen.
Caicedo’s league return will come four days later as Chelsea travel to Newcastle United for what appears an extremely tough fixture—and their last before Christmas.