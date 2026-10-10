Why Raphinha Isn’t Playing for Barcelona vs. Getafe
Barcelona have the chance to extend their perfect record in La Liga when facing Getafe on Saturday, but they will be without their leading goalscorer as they search for yet another win.
La Blaugrana will make history by beating their visitors to Camp Nou this weekend. If they taste victory, it will be only the second time they have ever won the first eight games of the La Liga campaign—previously doing so in 2013–14.
However, the absence of Raphinha will certainly weaken Barça. The winger has been redeployed as a central striker by Hansi Flick at the start of the current campaign and that tactical tweak has paid immediate dividends. He’s scored a staggering 14 goals in eight matches in his new-look role.
So, why will Barcelona be without their essential Brazilian?
Why Raphinha Isn’t Available Against Getafe
Unfortunately for Barça, Raphinha was a casualty of the extended three-week international break.
The 29-year-old was named in Brazil’s roster for their two friendlies against Australia and first-ever game against India, but he didn’t make it to the 4–0 victory in Greater Kolkata after suffering a thigh injury during the second outing against the Socceroos.
Raphinha only played the first half of the 4–2 triumph before being substituted and he subsequently left the Brazil camp early to return to Catalonia for treatment.
There was hope he would feature against Getafe as Barça continue their early march toward another La Liga crown, but Flick confirmed the forward’s absence during his prematch press conference.
“The picture [scan] showed something, but it’s not a big injury,” Flick revealed on Friday. “He is doing well, has no pain and can do everything.
“He needs a bit more time. It’s something we have to take care of because last season he had three injuries there.”
When Will Raphinha Return?
Barça will be understandably cautious with Raphinha’s reintroduction and Flick has admitted he will also sit out Tuesday’s Champions League clash away at Galatasaray.
Raphinha scored twice in the club’s first league phase outing against Feyenoord, but won’t have the opportunity to add to his European tally until Oct. 20 when Barça visit current holders Paris Saint-Germain for an all-star showdown.
While not guaranteed, Raphinha could return several days before the trip to Paris when the reigning La Liga champions visit Real Betis.
However, with the PSG clash so soon after and the Clásico with Real Madrid immediately following the seismic Champions League encounter, there’s every chance Raphinha is also rested in Seville.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.