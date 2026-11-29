Rayan Cherki was dropped from Manchester City’s squad to face Arsenal on Sunday after failing to impress in training, manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed.

Cherki has dazzled this season with eight goals and three assists to his name, and so it came as a huge surprise to see him left out of the squad completely for Sunday’s massive game against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

With fans sweating over a possible injury, Maresca actually confirmed that Cherki had been dropped over a drop in standards during training.

“It’s quite clear since we started [that] training sessions dictate my decision,” Maresca explained before the game. “It’s just because I didn’t like the way he was working in the last few days.

“Not discipline, training every day is so important. Nothing happened, don’t make it too big. We are trying to be more solid. It’s a good idea, but with Cherki we made some good games in the season. It’s just for today.”

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Man City’s Confirmed Lineup vs. Arsenal

Starting XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Ndiaye, Fernández, Doku; Haaland.

Substitutes: Rulli, Dias, Kovačić, Reis, O’Reilly, Allan, Foden, Samba, Lewis

Rúben Dias Drops to the Bench

Rúben Dias has dropped to the bench. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Another significant call from Maresca was to send club captain Rúben Dias to the bench.

Dias has played every minute in the Premier League for City this season and has worn the captain’s armband throughout, but he will watch the start of the match from the bench as Maresca has turned to Abdukodir Khusanov to partner Marc Guéhi at the back.

“It’s a good opportunity,” Maresca said of the match. “We are here to win the game, this is not going to change. At this stage it’s important for us in terms of building to see where we are how we compete, how we deal with the environment.

“We try always to win, but as I said many times, it’s the most important thing, day by day.”