Why Real Madrid Might Not Get Paid Endrick Loan Fee—Report
Real Madrid could end up taking no loan fee for Endrick as part of the agreement that has seen the teenage striker join Lyon for the remainder of 2025–26.
After playing just 99 minutes for Los Blancos in the first half of the season, Endrick’s temporary move to France was announced two days before Christmas. There is a €1 million ($1.2 million) loan fee involved, with the clubs splitting his salary 50/50.
Claims that Lyon are obligated to play Endrick in 25 games, or otherwise face a financial penalty, have been refuted by the club. Chief executive Michael Gerlinger insisted “there is nothing more in the contract” to sting them for anything in excess of the “maximum loan price.”
However, there is thought to be a more nuanced clause in the deal that is beneficial to both sides.
The Athletic writes that, for every five starts Endrick makes, Lyon will earn a €200,000 reduction to the original fee. Added up, 25 starts would be the full €1 million fee wiped off.
The nature of such a deal clearly incentivizes Lyon to give Endrick as many opportunities as possible to lower their own costs—but it won’t penalize them if they don’t. It is also obviously something Real Madrid are prepared to accept if it means the Brazilian playing that often—game time is crucial for his development at this stage of his career and in their long-term interest.
Why Endrick’s Lyon Debut Was Delayed
Endrick himself said he “didn’t really understand why” he wasn’t able to make his Lyon debut against Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday, forced to wait until the Coupe de France round of 32 clash with Lille this coming Sunday instead.
It’s to do with a rule in France that makes players wait four days from the moment a transfer is completed—Endrick was officially registered on Jan. 1 when the window opened and couldn’t be eligible to face Monaco only two days later.
Lyon have 17 Ligue 1 fixtures left that Endrick could play in. They are also guaranteed to play five more across the Coupe de France and Europa League, having already assured themselves of a knockout berth in the latter with two league phase matches to spare.
That makes a minimum of 22, which would increase with progress in either cup competition.
There are potentially four extra Coupe de France games to come if Lyon go all the way to the final, with up to five or seven more in the Europa League depending on their final league phase placing.
“Don’t worry, he’ll be able to play 25 games ... and even more,” sporting director Matthieu Louis-Jean assured at the same media conference to mark Endrick’s official unveiling.
How Carlo Ancelotti Influenced Endrick’s Transfer Decision
A lack of games at club level has seen Endrick not selected by Brazil this season, only a few months out from the 2026 World Cup and putting his place in serious jeopardy. There is more than an element of leaving Real Madrid for game time so he can win back that place, with Endrick explaining that he’s been talking to Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti about his situation.
“I spoke with Carlo Ancelotti. He told me what I could do to improve,” the player said.
“I felt a lot of love from him. He told me, ‘Go, play, develop your football, I want you to be happy.’ But I made my decision. He’s a great coach; I knew him at Real Madrid, and he helped me develop my game. What he told me helped me make my decision.
“I want to do everything I can to help Lyon and make sure the team wins.”