Why Have All Serie A Games Been Postponed Today?
The four Serie A matches set to unfold on Monday, Apr. 21, have been postponed.
The 2024–25 Serie A season features the closest title race in Europe's top five leagues. Inter Milan and Napoli both sit atop the table with 71 points each with just five matches left to play. The race for European spots will also come down to the wire between Atalanta, Bologna, Juventus, Roma and Lazio.
While most of the Italian clubs played their matches over the weekend, there are eight teams that were scheduled to kick off their 33rd game of the season on Monday. However, the league moved the matches to later in the week.
Why Have All Serie A Games Been Postponed?
All Serie A matches on Monday, Apr. 21, have been postponed due to the death of Pope Francis.
"Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today's league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed," Serie A announced.
The following fixtures will be postponed to Wednesday, Apr. 23:
- Torino vs. Udinese
- Cagliari vs. Fiorentina
- Genoa vs. Lazio
- Parma vs. Juventus
All four games will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET.
The pressure will be on Juventus and Lazio in particular to come away with three points in their rescheduled fixtures. Juventus could jump into fourth place with a victory over Parma while Lazio could potentially move from seventh to fifth.