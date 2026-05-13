Chief refereeing officer Howard Webb has revealed why Benjamin Šeško’s strike in Manchester United’s 3–2 win over Liverpool was not ruled out, despite believing the ball struck the striker’s hand.

Man Utd’s second goal in their hard-fought victory over fierce rivals Liverpool came via their towering Slovenian, who notched the 12th strike of his debut season in controversial fashion.

Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman parried a header into Šeško and the ball appeared to brush the forward’s hand before rolling into the net. VAR took a lengthy look at replays of the incident, but decided against overturning the on-field decision due to handball.

Webb has revealed the ball “probably” struck Šeško‘s hand—which should have resulted in the goal being ruled out—but insists that a lack of certainty over the marginal contact is the reason behind the original decision standing.

‘Probably Hits the Hand’—Webb Rules on Divisive Šeško Decision

A big call favored the Red Devils. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

“The clip speaks for itself. I think it probably does hit the hand,” Webb told Match Officials Mic’d Up. “But of course, the VAR need that conclusivity. They need to be absolutely certain that it does.

“It doesn’t matter what we think, it’s what they think. We do ask them to be sure that something needs acting on. Certainly Šeško doesn’t deliberately handle this, he doesn’t make himself big. It’s all very natural.

“But of course, the laws of the game require any goal that comes off the hand from the player who scores immediately, the goal needs to be disallowed. That means the VAR has no option but to start looking for that.

“Sometimes it looks like they’re being too forensic and you hear the VAR looking from various angles. They want to get it right, if it does conclusively come off the arm. But they don’t get to that level of certainty.

“They probably think it does [hit Šeško’s hand] as well, but they need to be absolutely categorical to get involved. They couldn’t find it. That’s why the on-field decision stood.”

Arne Slot Frustrations Intesnify

Arne Slot fumed after the whistle at Old Trafford. | Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was quick to lambast VAR’s lack of intervention after the full-time whistle in Manchester, and hearing Webb confirm his belief that the ball touched Šeško’s hand will certainly add to frustrations.

“If it was a touch, which I think it is, in a ball sport it has a certain curve and it changes it must be a contact, then we should have a debate if that is enough to disallow a goal,” Slot fumed after the defeat.

“I don’t think it is a surprise to anyone this season that if there is a VAR intervention it goes against us—it has been the whole season the same.”

Šeško’s effort was ultimately the difference between the sides at the end of a chaotic affair, although Liverpool can have few complaints over their defeat after a largely dismal display at Old Trafford.

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