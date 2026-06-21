Why Spain Are Taking a Risk and Playing Lamine Yamal vs. Saudi Arabia

Spain superstar Lamine Yamal was included in Spain’s starting XI for first time at the 2026 World Cup, ahead of the must-win game with Saudi Arabia.

With Yamal still recovering from the hamstring injury that derailed the end of his club season, Luis De la Fuente has gambled on his teenage star’s fitness as Spain seeks its first win of the tournament.

Spain faces Saudi Arabia in Atlanta for its second match of Group H. Both sides go into the game level on one point apiece after a pair of draws in their openers and Spain will be keen to register a victory after the tournament’s shock result so far—its 0–0 draw against Cabo Verde.

In that match, Yamal’s pace and drive was sorely missed from the beginning as a blunt Spain struggled against a stubborn defensive opponent. Yamal’s introduction from the bench midway through the second half elicited the biggest cheer from the Spain fans all match, but the young winger could not carve out a winner.

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Yamal Return Shows Spain’s Reliance on Superstar

Lamine Yamal starts for the first time at a World Cup. | Pablo Garcia/Soccrates/Getty Images

Yamal’s place in the starting XI was confirmed as the lineups were released ahead of the match in Atlanta. The 18-year-old was named in Atlanta alongside Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal in a three-man front line. Nico Williams, who also missed the end of the season with a hamstring issue, is, however, still consigned to the bench.

Spain’s creative limitations against defensive opposition were laid bare in the stalemate against Cabo Verde and De la Fuente has apparently decided the risk of not starting a true game-changer like Yamal is simply too great.

Should Spain fail to beat Saudi Arabia, it would be left needing a result against Uruguay in its final Group H game on Saturday, June 27.

While Yamal makes his first-ever starting lineup at a World Cup, do not expect to see the 2025 Ballon d’Or runner-up complete the full 90 minutes.

Speaking earlier in the week, Yamal admitted that it is still “too soon” for him to play the full 90 minutes of a match.

"It’s too soon; it’s unnecessary,” Yamal told RTVE. “I’m going through an adaptation process. It’s not the time to play a full match, though I can certainly play whatever minutes the coach wants.”

“We’re in no rush,” he added. “We have a fantastic squad with top-level players, and we need to take things calmly.”

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