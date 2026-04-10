Why This Inter Miami Star Could Make His 2026 World Cup Return

Inter Miami star Luis Suárez could make his return to soccer’s grandest stage for the fifth time in his career and compete for Uruguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 39-year-old striker, who is Uruguay’s all-time leading goalscorer with 69 goals in 143 total appearances, had previously retired from international play in September 2024 after 17 years and four World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022). However, Suárez has seemingly reopened the door, just 10 weeks out from World Cup kickoff on North American soil.

“I retired from the national team to make way for other players, and because I felt that moment had arrived when I could no longer be of use to the squad,” Suárez said in an interview with Uruguayan publication Diario Ovación.

“But if they need me, I will never say no to the national team. That is impossible—as long as I am still playing, as long as I remain active.”

Although Suárez hasn’t represented La Celeste since Sept. 2024, in which he featured in a goalless draw against Paraguay, it’s not unfathomable that he could represent the team once more.

Why Suárez Could Make a 2026 World Cup Appearance

Suárez could return to the Uruguayan national team for the first time in two years. | EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images

Uruguay, ranked No. 17 in the world as of Friday, landed in Group H with one of the favorites to win the World Cup: Spain. Marcelo Bielsa’s men open up play against Saudi Arabia on June 15 and then face Cape Verde on June 21 before going toe-to-toe with La Roja on June 26.

The first two matches will be played in Miami, near Suárez’s home.

“You start thinking about it today, turning it over in your mind, and with the World Cup near, if they need you ... what do you do,” Suárez said. “I will never say no to my country, never will I say no to my country.”

Since Suárez’s decision to retire from international play, which culminated in an emotional, on-field ceremony in his honor at the Estadio Centenario, the decorated striker has lost passion for the game—something he may be eager to reignite.

“You maintain that desire, that passion for football, for goals, for dreams, and you always dreamed of always being on the national team,” Suárez added.

“For different reasons, obviously, I made the decision [to retire], but since I left, the flame of football has dimmed a little.”

Suárez had an emotional farewell during his last game with Uruguay. | DANTE FERNANDEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Aside from the personal reasons that could propel a return to international play, Suárez also has been rediscovering his form for Inter Miami as of late.

Suárez, who tallied 10 goals and 11 assists last season as a starter, signed a new one-year contract with the club in December. He was relegated to a bench position for 2026, though, after the $15 million transfer of new Designated Player Germán Berterame from Monterrey in late January.

Despite his incredibly reduced role, Suárez has made a prominent impact on the pitch. While the expensive Berterame still remains goalless, Suárez notched his first of the season on Saturday against Austin FC, an 82nd minute thriller—less than 10 minutes after subbing onto the field—to secure a desperate 2–2 draw with Austin FC and avoid an upset at Inter Miami’s debut of the brand-new Nu Stadium.

Lionel Messi (left) and Luis Suárez (right) both found the back of the net for Inter Miami on Saturday. | Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty Images

The Uruguayan international also nearly had the game-winner in the 90th minute, finding the back of the net off of Lionel Messi’s free kick before the effort was deemed offside. After his game-changing performance, Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano may consider reincorporating Suárez back into the starting lineup, having already benched Berterame for the past two games.

“I thought Luis looked excellent; he played a key role in securing the equalizer,”

Mascherano said. “I believe he had two other chances as well, the goal itself, plus another opportunity or two floating around the box.”

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