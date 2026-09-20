Why are There Three Weeks Until the Next Premier League Games?

The opening act of the 2026–27 season is in the books, with a international break upon us.

We’re typically treated to monthly disruptions at the start of new campaigns, as a busy international schedule takes hold. FIFA is doing things a little differently this time around, which means supporters will have ample time to ruminate over the past five weeks.

There had been fears of an almost uncompetitive Premier League, with champions Arsenal looking ominously dominant at the summit. However, their perfect record was sullied by Brighton & Hove Albion before the break, suggesting that the Gunners aren’t quite as infallible as initially believed.

Such discourse will be pushed to the side for a little while, as international soccer returns to the fore.

National teams are convening for the first time since the 2026 World Cup, and while some may use this window to regroup and refocus, there will be much for soccer lovers to get their teeth into over the next couple of weeks.

Why is the Premier League Taking a Three-Week Break?

Brighton & Hove Albion rocked the champions before the break. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Premier League will be away for the next two weekends as a result of the extended international break, with the next matches scheduled for Oct. 10. Arsenal kick things off on Matchday 6, welcoming the impressive Leeds United to Emirates Stadium.

The FIFA Council decided in 2023 to alter the international calendar, meaning there will only be three international breaks this season. The September and October breaks have essentially merged into one longer window, and there will be international fixtures as usual in November and March.

Of course, it’s not just the Premier League enjoying a three-week hiatus. Club soccer across Europe has been put on pause until the second weekend of October.

Who Is Playing During Extended International Break?

Spain and England meet in the UEFA Nations League. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

It’s a particularly busy time for European nations, with the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League getting underway. Teams are playing four times in this window, and there are a few belters to keep an eye on.

In League A, there‘s a repeat of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain on Sept. 26, while historic rivals Germany and the Netherlands face off on Sept. 24. France host Italy on Oct. 2, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal lock horns with Erling Haaland’s Norway on Oct. 4.

South American nations are in friendly action, with Argentina facing Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin, and Brazil traveling to Australia for two matches, before moving onto India.

The USMNT has four outings, all on home soil. After colliding with CONMEBOL pair Peru and Chile, Mauricio Pochettino’s side take on World Cup co-hosts and neighbors, Canada and Mexico.